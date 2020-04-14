NFL Draft: Laviska Shenault Jr. Is Next Big Game Playmaker?

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Tracing how wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. moved from 73rd place in the standings to one of the country’s best university playmakers began with a conversation he had with his coaching staff from Colorado after his first year.

The Buffaloes knew what they had in Shenault, the three-star rookie they snuck out of DeSoto, Texas. He had only seven assists in his first year, so they decided to find a way to make sure he had the ball.

“The coach was like, ‘We’re going to be wild,'” remembers Shenault. “And I say to myself:” Oh, yeah! Put it on now! »»

Shenault took center stage in his second season in 2018 thanks in part to the transformation of 17 direct-hanging quarterback litters into five touchdowns. Fans of USC may remember his 49-meter sprint in the Colosseum and Trojans chasing his signature dreadlocks to the bottom area.

Shenault also led the country that year with 9.6 receptions per game and was the only player nationally with at least five touchdowns each to receive and rush.

And yet, that was not enough for Shenault.

“I really wanted to throw the ball, but they never left it with me,” he said. “Because I can throw. In practice, that’s all we do, throw the ball to each other. We throw the ball at 40, 50 meters, so throwing a deep pass was nothing. “

With his college career behind him, all Shenault can do is hope that an offensive NFL coordinator will give him the chance to show off everything he can do. His tantalizing skills put him in the mix to be a first-round pick in a broad draft class that could end up competing with the 2014 class – which included Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Jarvis Landry and Brandin Cooks – in the power of the stars.

While Jerry Jeudy of Alabama and CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma should be the first receivers off the board, Shenault believes he has his own strengths that no player can match.

“I think I stand out in a way that they don’t,” said Shenault. “I think it’s one of the best bands since Odell’s group. I think we are talented in all areas, check a lot of boxes. It will definitely be a legendary class. “

Shenault can play an outside receiver position, but his background is not as polished as that of Jeudy, Lamb and some of the other top caliber receivers. He said most of the teams have talked about his running out of the slot, where modern NFL offenses can easily use a player with his speed and power in the open field.

Shenault might not have the chance to throw a pass with his next team, but he would be almost offended if he did not have the chance to do everything else, including the wild races that made him famous.

“My versatility is a good thing,” said Shenault. “I don’t want to be in the same place. Then I wouldn’t get as many balls or attempts. I want to be able to move everywhere. I want to be able to create offsets. “