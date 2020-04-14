NFL Draft: Kenneth Murray Jr.’s “Unique” Childhood Went

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Kenneth Murray Jr. used his combination of size, speed, athleticism, instinct and tenacity to become a 6 foot 2 inch 241 pound tackle machine in Oklahoma and one of the top two linebackers, with Patrick Queen of Louisiana State, in the next NFL project.

Murray takes none of his attributes for granted. When Kenneth was 11 years old in Missouri City, Texas, his parents – Kenneth father, Baptist pastor, and Dianne, a retired police officer – adopted three children with chromosomal disorders.

Nyia, now 19, can speak and is relatively independent, but she reads at an elementary level. Lenny, now 14, and James, now 11, are nonverbal and considerably undersized for their age. Lenny is confined to a wheelchair.

“One of the great lessons I learned is to be thankful for life, for the ability I have, to be able to function properly, to be able to speak,” said Murray, who also has a more biological sister. young, at the NFL. in February.

“It makes me want to go there and give the best of myself every time, because literally, on a daily basis, I see my two little brothers who cannot do what everyone can do. So I try to take advantage of every opportunity. “

Murray, a three-year-old starter in Oklahoma, racked up 78 tackles and won the co-Big 12 defensive freshmen of the year in 2017. He racked up 155 tackles, including a school record 28 in a victory in extension on the triple option. Army, and won the honors of the second team of all conferences in 2018.

He was a pick from the first All-Big 12 team and the third All-American team last year, when he had 102 tackles, 17 for lost footage, four sacks and four assists for the Sooners, who are went 12-2 and lost to LSU in the national semifinals.

Murray was one of Oklahoma’s most diligent and hardworking players. He watched five or six hours of film a day and arrived at the school football center at 5:45 am Monday through Thursday.

“The only reason I’m not here on Friday is because we train in the morning on Friday,” said Murray. “I think my passion for the game is something that you will see a lot when you watch me play ball.”

It is no surprise that Murray is a natural leader, a player who has made defensive calls and checks in three university seasons and has a reputation for being a good teammate.

The eldest of five children in his family, Murray assumed many caring responsibilities for his adoptive siblings, traveling to and from doctor appointments and helping with household chores. As a teenager, he worked as a children’s counselor in a church community center.

“I tell people all the time that I feel like I have raised three children before,” said Murray. “That’s about how I got there, who I am. It was a very unique situation. I think it’s one of the biggest things I’ve learned, just how to be really selfless and be able to help. “