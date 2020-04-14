New Zealand extends coronavirus emergency for 7 days: live updates

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Rancho Cordova, California, April 9. Rich Pedroncelli / Pool / AP

A group of southern California pastors are suing California governor Gavin Newsom and several other officials in federal court for health directives that prevented worshipers from attending church services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California by the Dhillon Law Group, which is chaired by Harmeet Dhillion – a Republican Party official – on behalf of four plaintiffs, including three pastors.

Complainants include:

Dean moffatt , an Indio church pastor who alleges that he was fined $ 1,000 for celebrating a religious service on Palm Sunday

, an Indio church pastor who alleges that he was fined $ 1,000 for celebrating a religious service on Palm Sunday Brenda Wood , pastor in Riverside church

, pastor in Riverside church Patrick Scales , pastor in a church in Fontana

, pastor in a church in Fontana Wendy Gish, member of the Church of Scales

The group contends in the lawsuit that Newsom and other state officials “in a gross abuse of their power, seized the coronavirus pandemic to extend their unprecedented authority, depriving the plaintiffs and all other California residents of fundamental rights protected by the United States and California Constitutions, including freedom of religion, speech and assembly, as well as due process guarantees and equal protection before the law. “

The Newsom office did not immediately return a request for comment from CNN.

Church leaders in the lawsuit are also suing state attorney general Xavier Becerra and several officials from Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including sheriffs and health workers.

Ignored orders: Newsom issued the first statewide home stay order in the United States on March 19, urging the nearly 40 million residents of California to stay home to reduce the spread of the virus and shut down all businesses. not essential. Despite orders, some congregations continued to meet, including in Sacramento County, where 71 people connected to a single church were later infected with coronavirus in one of the largest epidemic groups in the country.

Electronic worship: The trial comes after Dhillon sent a letter last week to San Bernardino county officials asking him to loosen restrictions on religious gatherings following his order that all religious ceremonies take place electronically. Violation of the order was punishable by a fine of $ 1,000 or imprisonment of up to 90 days. But after the letter, the county issued a “clarification” allowing in-person religious services “if they choose to do so and strive to prevent contact between the faithful.”

Pray safely: Friday, Newsom also addressed church gatherings before Easter, saying that those who planned to worship could continue to do so safely. “While you pray, keep your feet at least six feet away from someone else,” he said. “Practice your faith, but in a way that keeps you healthy, keeps others healthy.”