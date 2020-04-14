New York sports figures share the mourning of Anthony Causi

The list of New York athletes who publicly mourn the tragic death of New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi continues to grow.

After Causi, who died at the age of 48, lost his battle with the coronavirus late Sunday evening, many of those working in New York sports went on social media to honor the longtime photographer of the Post and express their grief. Yankees icon Derek Jeter was the last of a few New York athletes to pay their own tribute.

“Anthony was an incredibly talented photographer, and he was an even better person,” Jeter wrote in a Facebook post Monday, attaching a famous photo of him that Causi had taken. “The sports world is feeling its loss. My condolences to his family. He will be truly missed. “

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen went to Twitter to share a photo of him that Causi had also taken.

“Anthony Causi was an artist and a storyteller”, Van Wagenen wrote Monday. “Through his lens, he captured priceless people, places and moments. We have lost a kind and talented man. Thank you Anthony for your generosity and your friendship. Your photos and messages will always be cherished. “

Causi has apparently reached all levels of the Mets organization, with pitcher Noah Syndergaard calling him “good personal friendOn Twitter Monday morning.

“It’s devastating,” he writes. “Anthony was one of the best in the business. A true professional. He was kind, authentic and a good personal friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. “

Causi, who leaves behind his wife, Romina, and their children, John and Mia, has touched everyone in all New York sports. Former Giants defenseman Justin Tuck also voiced sadness.

“RIP Anthony,” wrote Tuck.