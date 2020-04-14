New York may lack buffers for coronavirus testing

Faced with a shortage of the most basic test supplies, New York officials on Monday renewed their calls to the federal government to help control the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City, in particular, may soon lack the buffers and personal protective equipment needed for coronavirus testing.

“It’s still an atmosphere of huge shortage,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio during his daily press conference. “I have spoken with the president and other key members of the administration … this is the crucial need.”

Nationally, the total of coronaviruses increased to 558,999 reported cases and 22,154 deaths over the weekend, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But the day after Easter – a benchmark President Trump had set to ease restrictions – De Blasio and other officials in the country continued to see reason to hope.

The rates of hospitalizations and positive tests decreased slightly in New York. The three-day average of reported deaths appears to have stabilized in New Orleans, which experienced a first wave of crowd-related illnesses drawn to Mardi Gras celebrations.

The American surgeon general tweeted that the epidemic seemed to be stabilizing in other hotspots, including California, Washington, New Jersey and the city of Detroit.

“Social distancing and mitigation work,” said general surgeon Jerome Adams. “There is a light at the end of this dark tunnel, so keep going.”

Minority populations, however, are still severely affected by the epidemic.

The state of Arizona released new data over the weekend that showed disproportionate risk to Native Americans, particularly members of the Navajo nation, which spans New Mexico and Utah.

In metropolitan areas such as Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., which reported the first death of an inmate in prison related to COVID-19, blacks were particularly affected.

LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the district health department, highlighted the differences in economic conditions and access to health care, saying, “I think we need to have a broader conversation about systemic inequalities.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer found herself tackling a different kind of problem earlier this week, dispelling what she called “misinformation” about her “Stay at home, stay in” order. security”.

Rumors that the state had temporarily banned the sale of infant car seats prompted television host Meghan McCain to post a “shame on you” message to Whitmer. The governor responded by clarifying that no such ban existed.

Other officials, when discussing a flattening curve in their cities or regions, were faced with questions about easing the restrictions.

Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley concluded his update, which included improving the numbers, warning: “We are not on the other side of the epidemic yet.”

In New York, where state and local authorities disagree on a school reopening date, Governor Andrew Cuomo described a “delicate balance” in moving forward with business, education and public transport.

“You will start to open the valve … do it carefully, do it slowly,” he said. “If we do something stupid, you will see those numbers go up tomorrow.”

Cuomo said he would rely on the advice of public health experts, who continued to emphasize caution. Tests remain a condition for moving to the next phase.

With the shortage of supplies, less than 500,000 people in New York have been tested, according to state figures. Cuomo spoke of hearing from hospitals that could run out of basic items such as masks and dresses in three days.

“It makes me very nervous,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.