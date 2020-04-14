New York hospital chief plans bonuses for hero nurses and doctors

The head of public hospitals in New York City wants to offer bonuses to frontline “hero” medical workers who risk their own health to save the lives of patients suffering from coronavirus.

“We are trying to figure out how to give people bonuses for their hard work,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and chief executive officer of Health + Hospitals, which oversees the city’s 11 public hospitals, in an interview with the Journal of the American. Medical association published Monday.

“These [doctors and nurses] are heroes. They save people’s lives, ”said Katz.

He said that many medical personnel have focused almost exclusively on providing oxygen to seriously ill COVID-19 patients to keep them alive.

“They are tired. They are traumatized by the number of deaths they have seen,” said Katz.

The premium speech comes amid a budget crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of Blasio recommending to cut his spending plan for the next fiscal year.

But the city’s hospital system is expected to be in line with federal funds as part of the $ 2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. Of that total, at least $ 100 billion is earmarked for hospitals and other medical facilities across the country.

Asked to elaborate, a Katz spokesperson said, “NYC Health + Hospitals’ front-line employees are heroes and deserve to be recognized for their hard work serving New Yorkers in need.” We are looking at all of our options, financial and non-financial, to recognize our heroes.

The mayor’s office in Blasio did not immediately comment on whether it planned to give bonuses to hospital workers.