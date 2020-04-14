New coronavirus infections in Asia raise fears of resurgence

by April 14, 2020 world
China reported 108 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, its highest number in nearly six weeks. Travel restrictions ended in the country last week, including in the city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic began. After 100 people who recovered in South Korea tested positive again, new concerns about viral reactivation increased. Ramy Inocencio is in Japan, where the northern island of Hokkaido has redeclared a state of emergency due to a resurgence of infections.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/new-coronavirus-infections-in-asia-spur-fears-of-resurgence/

