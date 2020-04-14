NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother Jacqueline Towns dies of coronavirus

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely death of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19”, declaration said.

She “had been fighting the virus for over a month” when she finally succumbed to it, according to the press release.

Towns released his mother’s fight with Covid-19 in an emotional video released in late March. In it, he announced that his mother had been put on ventilator in a coma of medical origin.

He said he shared the video in the hope that everyone would stay at home.

Before sharing his mother’s condition publicly, Towns donated $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help him with his efforts to fight the coronavirus. The Timberwolves said that Towns’ mother was “loved by all of our organization”. “His passion for life and for his family was palpable,” the team said in its statement. “As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided her with constant and positive energy and was loved by all of our organization and staff at the Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves.” A handful of NBA players have sent their condolences to Twitter. “Wow … I hope everyone takes this pandemic seriously … Keep praying for each family through this difficult time, and keep your loved ones close,” said Trae Young, the Hawks’ star. Atlanta tweeted Monday. “Man … thoughts and prayers with you and the whole family @KarlTowns”, Chris Paul of Oklahoma City Thunder wrote In the family statement, the Towns family said that their matriarch “was a lot for many people – a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.” They described her as “an incredible source of strength; an ardent, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.” They thanked the “medical warriors” who cared for the cities of the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and the JFK Medical Center, noting that they also helped her husband and Karl-Anthony’s father, Karl Sr., to recover from the virus.



Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_sport/~3/pFirchXChvY/index.html