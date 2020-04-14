NBA and WNBA stars entertain fans in virtual tournament

The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended indefinitely in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while the WNBA also postponed the start of its 2020 season, which was scheduled to start on May 15.

To fill the void, ESPN is organizing a virtual H-O-R-S-E tournament between players from both leagues, past and present.

Big names in men’s football, such as Chris Paul, Trae Young and 10-star retired star Paul Pierce, took part and, from the WNBA, Allie Quigley All-Star and inducted into the Hall of Fame Tamika Catchings threw their names in the hat too.

The rules