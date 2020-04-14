NBA and WNBA stars entertain fans in virtual tournament

The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended indefinitely in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, while the WNBA also postponed the start of its 2020 season, which was scheduled to start on May 15.

To fill the void, ESPN is organizing a virtual H-O-R-S-E tournament between players from both leagues, past and present.

Big names in men’s football, such as Chris Paul, Trae Young and 10-star retired star Paul Pierce, took part and, from the WNBA, Allie Quigley All-Star and inducted into the Hall of Fame Tamika Catchings threw their names in the hat too.

The rules

Each competitor plays from his own field and the rules are simple.

H-O-R-S-E is a two player game where players take turns shooting. If they score, the other player must match the shot. If the opposing player misses the mirror shot, he wins a letter. Once a player has spelled “H-O-R-S-E”, he loses.

After the first round of the weekend, four players qualified for the semi-finals, which will take place on Thursday, April 16.

Five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups will face Mike Conley of Utah Jazz and Zach LaVine, goalkeeper of the Chicago Bulls and double champion of the Slam Dunk Contest, will face the Chicago Sky of Quigley.

Watch the action in the video at the top of this page.

