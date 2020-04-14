NASCAR driver Kyle Larson suspended for using n-word in virtual race

Larson was recorded using the slur during a live iRacing tournament on the Twitch gaming platform. During the virtual race, he seemed to have lost communication and said, “I can’t see him. Can’t you hear me? Hey n —- r.”
Another participant in the race said to him, “Kyle, you talk to everyone, buddy.”
His racing team, Chip Ganassi Racing, has announced that he will suspend him without pay.
“We are extremely disappointed with what Kyle said last night at an iRacing event”, race organization said in a statement. “The words he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable.”
NASCAR announced shortly after it had been suspended from the sport.
“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson at Sunday’s iRacing event”, company said in a statement. “Our guidelines on member conduct are clear in this regard, and we will apply these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and our fan base.”
Larson said on Monday that he felt “very sorry” for his family, friends, NASCAR partners and “especially the African American community”.
“Last night I made a mistake and said the word that should never, never be said. And there is no excuse for it,” said the 27-year-old. said in the filmed apology. “I understand that the damage is probably irreparable. I recognize it. I just wanted to let you know how sorry I am.”
Larson, whose mother is American-Japanese, was a member of NASCAR Drive for Diversity Initiative, designed to attract people of color and women to sport in a variety of roles. He is one of the first graduates of the program to be part of the NASCAR Cup Series, his most prestigious racing series, and won the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award in 2014.
Since coronavirus forced NASCAR to postpone the rest of the season, the drivers participated in the iRacing simulations. NASCAR is one of many professional sports that broadcast video games or simulations instead of live competitions.
In a previous live virtual race, Bubba Wallace, the first African American driver to win a NASCAR national series, left a game in the middle of the game. One of its sponsors, the pain relief company Blue Emu, seems to give up its sponsorship after shedding light on its fit.
