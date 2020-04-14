NASCAR driver Kyle Larson suspended for using n-word in virtual race

Larson was recorded using the slur during a live iRacing tournament on the Twitch gaming platform. During the virtual race, he seemed to have lost communication and said, “I can’t see him. Can’t you hear me? Hey n —- r.”

Another participant in the race said to him, “Kyle, you talk to everyone, buddy.”

His racing team, Chip Ganassi Racing, has announced that he will suspend him without pay.

“We are extremely disappointed with what Kyle said last night at an iRacing event”, race organization said in a statement . “The words he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable.”



