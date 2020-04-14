NASA “optometrists” confirmed that the new Mars Rover has a vision of 20/20

When NASA launches Mars Centralism to the Red Planet in the summer, it will be the most technologically advanced device the space agency has ever sent there. It’s an amazing machine from top to bottom and to make sure it always knows where it’s going, it’s equipped with a full set of glass eyes.

As the operations team continues to prepare for the opening day, Rover’s various systems will receive a lot of attention. Making sure things work as planned when perseverance lands on Mars means checking and checking every component. In new blog post NASA explains how Rover’s camera range just passed a very important “eye test”.

Like its Rover brothers already on Mars, perseverance is equipped with a number of image processing tools that not only make it possible to navigate but also explore the planet’s objects and terrain. The image above does not show one or two, but a total of five imaging devices.

NASA describes Rover’s “head” as follows:

The masthead includes a SuperCam instrument. (Its lens has a large circular aperture.) The gray boxes under the mast head have two Mastcam-Z images. Outside the pictures are Rover’s two navigation cameras.

It’s a whole bunch of imaging muscles, and perseverance will make good use of it when it reaches Mars in early 2021. During last year’s tests, NASA explained what it was going to do to all those electronic eyes.

“In addition to its laser and spectrometers, the SuperCam graph is studying the rocks and soil of Mars in search of organic compounds that may be related to Mars’ past life,” the space agency explained. “Rover’s two Mastcam-Z high-resolution cameras work together as a multi-spectral, stereoscopic imaging device to enhance Mars 2020’s driving and core sampling capabilities. Mastcam-Z cameras also allow members of the science team to observe details of rocks and sediments anywhere in Rover’s field of vision, helping them create the geological history of the planet. “

Of course, Rover will only be able to use all these great tools if it actually gets it on Mars and in the current global health crisis, it was unclear whether the Mars 2020 operation was really going to launch as planned.

The good news is that for NASA, the operation is still on its way to early summer launch. However, if the operation were to be continued for any reason, it would mean a significant delay. Because of the nature of the orbit of Mars in relation to the earth, NASA may not launch Rover in 2022 at the earliest if it somehow misses the start date of its 2020 plan.