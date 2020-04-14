NASA is preparing to send a helicopter to Mars

NASA’s Perseverance-Rover and Mars 2020 mission are rapidly taking shape toward the expected launch screen, which begins in mid-July. The robot is the most advanced technology NASA has ever sent to the Red Planet, and it is full of tools that teach scientists all sorts of interesting things about our dusty neighbor.

Now, about 14 weeks to the beginning of the start window, NASA’s jet laboratory has reached a critical step In Rover’s final configuration, installing a Mars helicopter. Yes, you read that right.

The Mars helicopter is one of the most interesting aspects of the Mars 2020 operation, and if it succeeds, it will be the first time humanity has ever attempted a controlled flight to anything other than Earth. It’s exciting, but the helicopter won’t get to the sky as soon as Rover has arrived on Mars.

The helicopter, integrated into Rover’s belly-mounted delivery system, will spend nearly three months shining its time after baking as the mission arrives on Mars. As NASA’s jet engine laboratory explains in the new post, Rover will drive about 303 meters before the helicopter has a chance to hook its belongings.

“Before being placed on the surface of the Jezero Crater, a Martian helicopter relies on its power pilot,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains. “Later, it generates its own electricity through a solar panel located above its two reversing propellers.”

The aircraft itself is quite small, weighs only 4 pounds, and its 4-foot propeller system should provide ample lift. The helicopter has up to a month to show what it can do after use, but NASA is keeping its expectations in check.

In fact, the helicopter has no real scientific goals at all. It does not collect samples or analyze anything. Instead, the plane simply shows what may be possible to fly in the thin atmosphere of the red planet. Its success or failure will inform future operations and could lead to more advanced helicopter plans that would be able to explore Mars and other planets much faster than a slowly crawling Rover.