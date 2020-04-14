Morgan Barron and Vitali Kravtsov could compete for alignment

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: the Rangers.

Do you see any new attackers on the opening list for next year’s evening that weren’t this year? – David Zuckerman

Uncertainty about the 2020-21 limit (and the season itself) makes it a bit tricky, but from the inside, I would expect Julien Gauthier, who was in line with the last 12 games after its acquisition of Carolina, gets a legitimate hit at a role among the top nine. Morgan Barron would likely need time at Hartford, but if Cornell’s junior winger leaves school to sign, he could compete for a place. Vitali Kravtsov will also be in the running.

We always hear that the NHL has changed, but do you still need a player like Mark Messier, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby or Jonathan Toews – skill and deep leadership – to win a Stanley Cup? If so, do the Rangers have this player in their organization? If not, which players should they be looking for outside of the organization? – Jason

Yes, I believe that leadership inside the hall and on the ice remains an essential part of a championship team. It’s funny, however, that you quote Ovechkin, whose leadership and ability to do so in the biggest spots was questioned until he led the Caps to the Cup in 2018 after a decade of disappointment and, perhaps, underperformance. The Rangers have such a person in place at Mika Zibanejad, although he is not alone.

If the players are taller, stronger, faster, why not increase the size of the ice, bring non-standard ice sizes for a real advantage on the ice at home [and] for player safety, remove the two-line pass? – Peter S. Berezney

I love the concept of allowing each team to design their own rink dimensions, with minimum / maximum standards applied. There was nothing like watching games at Boston Garden, Chicago Stadium and Buffalo Aud in which the neutral zones were practically non-existent and the game was therefore always one way or the other. The way the turns were curved in the Aud, the puck always seemed to be in front of a goalkeeper or the other.

I think player safety would be assured by removing the two-line pass, but a whole generation of young hockey players have grown up without knowing any other way to play. There should be a major adjustment in the game.

What do you think are the Rangers’ worst jobs of all time? I would put Rick Middleton for Ken Hodge at the top of the list. – Michael Diamond

It is the stuff of a column that should arrive in the not too distant future, but if it is not the worst trade in the history of the franchise, I have no idea what is.

Compared to [Henrik] Lundqvist, even with its no-trade clause; do you think the Rangers even discreetly checked with certain playoff teams who needed a goalkeeper to put together a package they could show him, and see if he would be happy with this trade by report to the bench? – Charley Duffy

No, I don’t believe it. It is generally a fundamental waste of time for everyone to engage in discussions about a player with a no trade / no move clause who has not agreed to waive it. It is not exclusive to Lundqvist.

I keep reading that the Panthers may want to make changes and cut wages. Is there a chance that Alex Barkov will become available? What do you think it would take to get it and what do you think the Rangers would be willing to give? – Craig

Let us take into consideration that Barkov will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in July 2022. It is the same chronology on which Mika Zibanejad travels. Barkov also has a no-travel clause that begins on July 1 (or the equivalent date) and a modified non-trade for the following season.

BUT … if the Finnish center is willing to give up and the Panthers make it available, I would mark Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko as the only two untouchables on the Rangers list (other than guys with no-movement clauses, including Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider).

With all the talk about players whose numbers should be removed (most recently Brad Park and Dave Maloney), I don’t understand why Ron Greschner is being overlooked. He broke most (if not all) of [Harry] Howell’s defensive records and kept them until [Brian] Leetch broke them. He is also a Ranger for life. I think it is a great injustice. – Sammye Coker

With all due respect to my friend Dave, this is the first time I have heard of retirement from No. 26 in his honor.

I think Greschner, a very good player for a long time for an organization, falls more in the Ed Kranepool category. As I have already suggested, I would like the Rangers to create a Hall of Fame team. Number 4 would belong … just like another number 4, Bill Gadsby.