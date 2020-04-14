Mississippi family survives tornado inside concrete room

MOSS, Miss. – With a tornado that fell on their rural house, Andrew Phillips told his wife to catch their two children and go to the safest place they had: a small room built of blocks of concrete.

This decision probably saved four lives.

While the rest of their house was erased in a few seconds on Sunday afternoon, Phillips, his wife Amber and their children, aged 2 and 6 months, survived without any scratches in their safe, which also serves as cupboard.

The family was watching an online Easter service on Sunday morning. Phillips, a volunteer firefighter, then started monitoring the weather online and using a radio fire.

Realizing that a tornado was near, Phillips told Amber to go to the safe with the children and joined them. Then, after dodging outside and seeing the funnel cloud, he grabbed more bedroom pillows and jumped inside, protecting his family with his body.

“I was in there for about 20 seconds when it hit,” he said. “The house is gone, except the safe room.”

The family had only been living in the house for a few weeks. The safe room was one of the reasons he bought it, said Phillips.

The clothes still hung neatly inside the vaulted structure after the tumult. But the man next door meat processing business was destroyed, as were their cars. Pieces of broken wood, broken trees and twisted cables littered their property.

“I’m just going to let insurance take care of it and trust the good Lord,” Phillips told the Associated Press by phone on Monday. “We will try to come back bigger and better.”