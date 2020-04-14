Michael Rapaport remembers beloved photographer Anthony Causi

As Ken Davidoff of the Post said.

Thanks to Anthony Causi, I have pictures of me at Madison Square Garden with my father. With my children. Even with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James when they started in the NBA.

And with Rihanna.

How I ended up in a photo with Rihanna sums up perfectly who Anthony was. It was the 2015 NBA All Star Game at the Garden, and Anthony, whom I had known well from meeting him at countless sporting events, said, “Do you want to have a picture with Rihanna?” When she walked past me, Anthony was ready with his camera. She and I were talking, and he took this photo, which I put on my Twitter account and described myself precisely as “related to the language.” You can see that my tongue is literally attached.

I’m still upset by the news that Anthony died from the coronavirus. It’s a bloody loss. It’s a bloody loss. It’s a sad, sad loss. And my heart is broken for Anthony’s family and his children.

I met Anthony almost 20 years ago at the Garden. I came there with my little camera, my viewfinder. He saw me and introduced himself, and said, “Bring your good camera next time!” Once, during a Knicks game, he let me into the section where professional photographers are shooting. I took some terrible photos, but it was so cool. I asked him about things in photography that really interested me, and he was so generous with the times.

Often, paparazzi and photographers take the photos for themselves. But Anthony would come, take a photo of you, and then send the photos to you. He was always so nice to me, always so nice. He always had a smile on his face.

He was a great sports photographer and he captured so many iconic moments in New York sports. Whenever I went to a game, he was there. It was like he could be in two places at once! I remember seeing him in Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor in Vegas in 2017. He was in a Bernard Hopkins fight in Atlantic City. He got that great shot in the forearm of Serena Williams’ US Open. He would capture the humanity of the athletes he killed. It reflects the spirit of who he was. He was a 9 to 5 year old guy who loved what he did and cared about what he did. It would never bother you. He was never rude.

Derek Jeter in 2008

Anthony J. Causi

New York City Hosts United States Women's Football Team with Strip Parade Ending at New York City Hall

Megan Rapinoe holds the World Cup championship during the New York parade in July.

Anthony J Causi

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden

Spike Lee poses with Rami Malek for a photo at the edge of the field during a 2018 Knicks game.

Anthony J Causi

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden

Mitchell Robinson dunks at a Knicks game in December.

Anthony J Causi

UFC 246 Conor McGregor, poses for a photo at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor poses for a photo on January 16.

Anthony J Causi

New York Mets Spring Training for the 2020 Season

Noah Syndergaard during spring training in February

Anthony J Causi

Yoenis Céspedes, Vero Beach ranch

Yoenis Cespedes opens his Vero Beach ranch for a visit in 2017.

Anthony J Causi

The giants practice

Eli Manning is holding his three daughters after his last giant game in December.

Anthony J Causi

New York Yankees VS Baltimore Orioles

Derek Jeter celebrates his last home match as Yankee in 2014.

Anthony Causi

New York Mets Spring Training

Yoenis Cespedes leaves the spring training center in 2014

Anthony J Causi

Super Bowl XLVI NY Giants vs New England Patriots

Eli Manning celebrates after winning the Super Bowl XLVI.

Anthony J. Causi

American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston revisit Lenny's Pizza in Bensonhurst Brooklyn of the blockbuster movie

John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, visit Lenny’s Pizza (from the movie “Saturday Night Fever”) in 2018.

Anthony J Causi

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers

Saquon Barkley carries the ball against the Packers in December.

Anthony J Causi

New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles

A Philadelphia Eagles fan reacts to a game against the Giants in December.

Anthony J Causi

Deontay Wilder eliminates Artur Szpilka

Deontay Wilder eliminates Artur Szpilka in round 9 and retains the WBC heavyweight championship in 2016.

Anthony J. Causi

Newly crowned Yankee Alex Rodriguez

Derek Jeter welcomes Alex Rodriguez to the Yankees on February 17, 2004.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez plays his last professional game as New York Yankee

Alex Rodriguez with his daughters Natasha and Ella in the rain before his last MLB match on August 12, 2016.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies in game six of the World Series.

Alex Rodriguez kisses Mariano Rivera after the Yankees won the 2009 World Series.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros

Brett Gardner leaves the field under a beautiful sunset at the Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2019.

Anthony J. Causi

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

D’Angelo Russell posing in 2018.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Yankees VS Boston Red Sox

Derek Jeter September 27, 2014 in Boston, the day before his last game.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Yankees VS Boston Red Sox

Derek Jeter salutes when leaving the field in his last professional match.

Anthony J. Causi

Super Bowl XLVI NY Giants vs New England Patriots

Eli Manning wins the Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Mets Spring Training for the 2020 Season

Jacob deGrom posing in spring training on February 20, 2020.

Anthony J. Causi

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James throws powder at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014.

Anthony J. Causi

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Jay-Z with LeBron James at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014.

Anthony J. Causi

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

LeBron James reacts against the Knicks at MSG on March 17, 2019.

Anthony J. Causi

Knicks

Kobe Bryant dunks against the Knicks at MSG February 2, 2009.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden

Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony share a laugh on November 6, 2016.

Anthony J. Causi

Brooklyn Nets Media Day at Brooklyn Nets HSS Training Center

Kyrie Irving poses on September 27, 2019.

Anthony J. Causi

DePaul Blue Demons vs. Xavier Musketeers

Xavier plays DePaul in the Big East tournament at MSG on March 11, 2020, one of the last events before the coronavirus forced the sport to shut down.

Anthony J. Causi

Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays

Mariano Rivera tips his cap during his last game on September 26, 2013.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Mets attend spring training at the first data field in Port St Lucie, Florida

Meet the players during training in the spring on February 18, 2019.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Mets Spring Training

Mets players’ wives and girlfriends play with their dogs in spring training March 12, 2015.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls

Michael Rapaport with Taylor Swift at the opening of the Knicks season on October 29, 2014.

Anthony J. Causi

Yankees vs Boston Red Sox

Yankees OF Rondell White is interfered in trying to capture on July 20, 2002.

Anthony J. Causi

US Tennis Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Queens

Serena Williams enters the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the US Open on August 29, 2018.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Knicks Vs Bucks

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier and the 1973 Knicks Championship team honored on April 5, 2013.

Anthony J. Causi

The New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth game of the World Series at the Yankee Stadium

Mariano Rivera brandished the New York Post on November 4, 2009 after the Yankees won their 27th World Series.

Anthony J. Causi

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies in game six of the World Series.

The Yankees celebrate after winning the 2009 World Series.

Anthony J. Causi

If you’ve been playing at the Garden for the past 20 years, Anthony has shot you. If you played at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field or the Giants or MetLife Stadium, he shot you. He shot everyone who came from New York.

I always say to him: “You have to put on a show!” He said, “I’m working on it.” I don’t know if there’s a way to figure it out, but maybe when the dust settles, maybe someday we can do something for him and his photos. I urge everyone to continue watching their work. It’s a great way to honor him and remember him.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.


Source —–>https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/a-bleeping-loss-michael-rapaport-remembers-adored-post-photographer-anthony-causi/

