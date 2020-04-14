Michael Rapaport remembers beloved photographer Anthony Causi

As Ken Davidoff of the Post said.

Thanks to Anthony Causi, I have pictures of me at Madison Square Garden with my father. With my children. Even with Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James when they started in the NBA.

And with Rihanna.

How I ended up in a photo with Rihanna sums up perfectly who Anthony was. It was the 2015 NBA All Star Game at the Garden, and Anthony, whom I had known well from meeting him at countless sporting events, said, “Do you want to have a picture with Rihanna?” When she walked past me, Anthony was ready with his camera. She and I were talking, and he took this photo, which I put on my Twitter account and described myself precisely as “related to the language.” You can see that my tongue is literally attached.

I’m still upset by the news that Anthony died from the coronavirus. It’s a bloody loss. It’s a bloody loss. It’s a sad, sad loss. And my heart is broken for Anthony’s family and his children.

I met Anthony almost 20 years ago at the Garden. I came there with my little camera, my viewfinder. He saw me and introduced himself, and said, “Bring your good camera next time!” Once, during a Knicks game, he let me into the section where professional photographers are shooting. I took some terrible photos, but it was so cool. I asked him about things in photography that really interested me, and he was so generous with the times.

Often, paparazzi and photographers take the photos for themselves. But Anthony would come, take a photo of you, and then send the photos to you. He was always so nice to me, always so nice. He always had a smile on his face.

He was a great sports photographer and he captured so many iconic moments in New York sports. Whenever I went to a game, he was there. It was like he could be in two places at once! I remember seeing him in Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor in Vegas in 2017. He was in a Bernard Hopkins fight in Atlantic City. He got that great shot in the forearm of Serena Williams’ US Open. He would capture the humanity of the athletes he killed. It reflects the spirit of who he was. He was a 9 to 5 year old guy who loved what he did and cared about what he did. It would never bother you. He was never rude.



Derek Jeter in 2008 Anthony J. Causi

Megan Rapinoe holds the World Cup championship during the New York parade in July. Anthony J Causi

Spike Lee poses with Rami Malek for a photo at the edge of the field during a 2018 Knicks game. Anthony J Causi

Mitchell Robinson dunks at a Knicks game in December. Anthony J Causi

Conor McGregor poses for a photo on January 16. Anthony J Causi

Noah Syndergaard during spring training in February Anthony J Causi

Yoenis Cespedes opens his Vero Beach ranch for a visit in 2017. Anthony J Causi

Eli Manning is holding his three daughters after his last giant game in December. Anthony J Causi

Derek Jeter celebrates his last home match as Yankee in 2014. Anthony Causi

Yoenis Cespedes leaves the spring training center in 2014 Anthony J Causi

Eli Manning celebrates after winning the Super Bowl XLVI. Anthony J. Causi

John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, visit Lenny’s Pizza (from the movie “Saturday Night Fever”) in 2018. Anthony J Causi

Saquon Barkley carries the ball against the Packers in December. Anthony J Causi

A Philadelphia Eagles fan reacts to a game against the Giants in December. Anthony J Causi

Deontay Wilder eliminates Artur Szpilka in round 9 and retains the WBC heavyweight championship in 2016. Anthony J. Causi

Derek Jeter welcomes Alex Rodriguez to the Yankees on February 17, 2004. Anthony J. Causi

Alex Rodriguez with his daughters Natasha and Ella in the rain before his last MLB match on August 12, 2016. Anthony J. Causi

Alex Rodriguez kisses Mariano Rivera after the Yankees won the 2009 World Series. Anthony J. Causi

Brett Gardner leaves the field under a beautiful sunset at the Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

D’Angelo Russell posing in 2018. Anthony J. Causi

Derek Jeter September 27, 2014 in Boston, the day before his last game. Anthony J. Causi

Derek Jeter salutes when leaving the field in his last professional match. Anthony J. Causi

Eli Manning wins the Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Anthony J. Causi

Jacob deGrom posing in spring training on February 20, 2020. Anthony J. Causi

LeBron James throws powder at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014. Anthony J. Causi

Jay-Z with LeBron James at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014. Anthony J. Causi

LeBron James reacts against the Knicks at MSG on March 17, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

Kobe Bryant dunks against the Knicks at MSG February 2, 2009. Anthony J. Causi

Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony share a laugh on November 6, 2016. Anthony J. Causi

Kyrie Irving poses on September 27, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

Xavier plays DePaul in the Big East tournament at MSG on March 11, 2020, one of the last events before the coronavirus forced the sport to shut down. Anthony J. Causi

Mariano Rivera tips his cap during his last game on September 26, 2013. Anthony J. Causi

Meet the players during training in the spring on February 18, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

Mets players’ wives and girlfriends play with their dogs in spring training March 12, 2015. Anthony J. Causi

Michael Rapaport with Taylor Swift at the opening of the Knicks season on October 29, 2014. Anthony J. Causi

Yankees OF Rondell White is interfered in trying to capture on July 20, 2002. Anthony J. Causi

Serena Williams enters the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the US Open on August 29, 2018. Anthony J. Causi

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier and the 1973 Knicks Championship team honored on April 5, 2013. Anthony J. Causi

Mariano Rivera brandished the New York Post on November 4, 2009 after the Yankees won their 27th World Series. Anthony J. Causi

The Yankees celebrate after winning the 2009 World Series. Anthony J. Causi next

If you’ve been playing at the Garden for the past 20 years, Anthony has shot you. If you played at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field or the Giants or MetLife Stadium, he shot you. He shot everyone who came from New York.

I always say to him: “You have to put on a show!” He said, “I’m working on it.” I don’t know if there’s a way to figure it out, but maybe when the dust settles, maybe someday we can do something for him and his photos. I urge everyone to continue watching their work. It’s a great way to honor him and remember him.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.