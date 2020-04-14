Mets hold virtual moment of silence for Post photographer Anthony Causi

The outpouring of tributes to Anthony Causi continued on Monday evening, as the Mets honored the late Post’s sports photographer with a moment of silence on social media.

Causi, 48 years old died Sunday at North Shore University Hospital after a month-long battle with the coronavirus.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the food community and the world of sport as a whole have lost one of Anthony Causi’s best photographers and friends of all time,” said Collin Cosell, one of the advertisers for Citi Field PA, in a Twitter video. “Many of us have had the honor of knowing and working with Anthony, but we have all had the privilege of seeing his work throughout his spectacular career. And as we are unable to pay a timely tribute to the stadium (due to the delay in the season), we now ask you to join us for a moment of virtual silence in his honor.

“Thank you all and thank you, Anthony Causi.”

Members of the Mets and many others in the sports world – including Derek Jeter and Conor McGregor, among others – paid tribute to Causi, whose charm, larger-than-life personality and ability to capture iconic moments in did one of the New York sports. the loveliest personalities in the media over a career with The Post that has spanned nearly three decades.

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and his sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.