Mediterranean diet slows cognitive impairment, studies show

“People with higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a reduction of almost 45% to 50% in the risk of having impaired cognitive function,” said the lead author. Dr. Emily Chew, who heads the Division of Epidemiology and Clinical Applications (DECA) at the National Eye Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

“The evidence continues to mount that you are what you eat in brain health,” said Dr. Richard Isaacson, who heads the Alzheimer’s prevention clinic at the Weill Cornell Medicine Center in NewYork-Presbyterian.

“Anyone can take control of their brain health today and reduce their risk of cognitive impairment through simple food choices,” added Isaacson, who was not involved in the study.

Closely monitoring diet was defined as eating fish twice a week and eating regularly fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and olive oil while reducing consumption of red meat and alcohol.

The risk of cognitive decline has increased as membership levels decline, said Chew.

“There was a dose response to diet that was consistent in the two studies,” said Chew. “Those who had the greatest respect for the diet had better protection than those who were in the second level, who had more cognitive protection than those in the last level.”

The Mediterranean diet does not seem to slow the cognitive decline of people with the ApoE gene, which significantly increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, said Chew.

But when the study only looked at fish consumption levels, eating fish twice a week slowed the decline of people with the gene, said Chew. At 10 years of the study, “we could see that there was a difference when the consumption of fish was high. This rate of progression did not decrease as quickly,” she said.

“In this study, while the Mediterranean diet generally lowered the risk, the most important factor in really moving the needle was regular consumption of fish,” said Isaacson, who is also a director of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation.

“Although this is a longer term study, these results parallel our clinical research results at the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic, where people who have changed their diet and lifestyle have shown cognitive improvements in 18 months, “he said. “Future studies will help clarify how long a person needs to make a dietary change before it sees an impact on cognitive outcomes.”

A long history of the effect of diet on the eyes

The studies analyzed data from two major eye disease studies, the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS) and AREDS2, which tracked the diet of some 8,000 people with and without macular degeneration in 10 years. Cognition was also tested at different intervals.

Why would researchers use an eye study to study the effect of diet on cognition?

“The retina is an extension of the brain,” said Chew. “A third of your brain works for vision and the retina lines the eyeball and returns via an optic nerve to the brain.”

That’s why it made sense that all the antioxidants that could improve the retina could also improve the brain, she said.

“We thought,” Well, you know, we should probably look at oxidative stress and diet for cataracts and macular degeneration. “It turns out it was an important study,” said Chew.

Responsible for the bright colors of vegetables, lutein and zeaxanthin are found in all vegetables, but in particular the good sources of these antioxidants are green leafy vegetables such as kale, parsley, spinach, broccoli and peas.

Once in the body, lutein and zeaxanthin travel to the retinas at the back of the eye. There, they help filter out harmful wavelengths of high-energy blue light that can damage cells in the eye.

The study found that strong adherence to the Mediterranean diet helped reduce the risk of macular degeneration at all stages.

“If you have an early disease, it prevents you from going to the next stage; and if you have a more intermediate stage, it prevents you from going to the late stage. It’s actually very interesting,” he said. she declared.

A further element of study was to give the study participants the antioxidant vitamins C, E, beta-carotene and zinc.

“There has also been a reduction and progression to advanced macular degeneration of the disease. So that was one of the success stories about vitamins from oxidative stress,” said Chew.

Although the AREDS study did not find a positive effect of antioxidants on cataracts, studies since then have shown a moderately reduced risk of age-related cataracts in older women.

How to start the Mediterranean diet

Do you want to jump on the Mediterranean diet and protect your brain and your eyes?

Experts say the easiest way to get started is to replace one thing at a time. For example, replace refined grains with whole grains by choosing whole wheat bread and pasta and replacing white rice with brown or wild rice.

Cook a meal each week based on beans, whole grains and vegetables, using herbs and spices to add punch. No meat allowed. When one night a week is a breeze, add two and prepare your meatless meals from there.

In the Mediterranean diet, cheese and yogurt appear daily every week, in moderate portions; chicken and eggs are acceptable on occasion, but the use of other meats and sweets is very limited.

When you eat meat, take small amounts. For a main course, this means no more than 3 ounces of chicken or lean meat. Even better: use small pieces of chicken or slices of lean meat to flavor a vegetable meal, like a stir-fry.

Fish is king in the Mediterranean diet and is eaten at least twice a week.

“Oily fish like wild salmon, sardines, albacore tuna, lake trout and mackerel are loaded with brain-healthy omega-3 fatty acids that feed brain cells,” said Isaacson.

Focus on fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. Add whole grains and fruit to each meal, but use nuts and seeds as a garnish or small snack due to their high calorie and fat content.

Eat lots of vegetables and use all kinds and colors to get the widest range of nutrients, phytochemicals and fiber. Cook, roast or garnish with herbs and a little extra virgin olive oil.

If fish is the king, olive oil is the queen of the Mediterranean diet – stay away from coconut and palm oil, experts say. Even if they are herbal, these oils are rich in saturated fats which will increase bad cholesterol.

Adopting the rate for the sunny region will also contribute to healthy weight loss, while reducing the risk of diabetes, depression, high cholesterol, heart disease, stroke and certain cancers.

All this and a healthier brain and eyes too? What should we lose?