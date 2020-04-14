Medical student sidelined by pandemic helps launch non-profit organization to help the most vulnerable

We’ve seen the seemingly endless lines of people waiting to get food from local pantries, but what about all those people who are too vulnerable to leave home in the middle of the pandemic? How do they survive?

RELATED: More coverage | Case Map | Metro exhibition sites | INFO

These are questions that Ryan Jespersen and Sunny Massa both had. The duo founded ‘Support Your Neighbor COVID-19’, a newly formed non-profit organization.

6 News met Jespersen at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in downtown Omaha.

“As a medical student, I am at this stage of my training where I am about to go into the field and so this has been suspended so that you know you are ready to go and want to help .

Originally, they thought nonprofits would focus on helping vulnerable people learn to order groceries and medication online.

“My thinking was potential if we could keep people at home, we could keep people out of the hospital and keep people safe,” said Jespersen. “So it could help get enough beds, enough fans, all that sort of thing.”

But the duo quickly realized that to do this, they had to change their game plan.

“We started to realize that we were in great need of people at high risk but who did not have the money to pay for these types of services,” said Jespersen.

So they reached out to local pantries; Saint Vincent De Paul taking them.

“The idea of ​​grocery shopping for people who just can’t go out or have no transportation for Leavenworth,” said Gerry Brocky, director of the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. “It has been a real help for these customers.”

Childbirth makes all the difference for people who are stuck at home, like Frederick Joseph. He told 6 News that it was a big challenge to be alone.

“You see nothing or hear nothing and you have nothing to eat,” said Joseph, noting that it was difficult to eat something.

“If you call someone, it’s a little difficult because everyone is afraid of coming to interact with another person because of COVID-19,” said Joseph. “For Ryan to bring something, then call me and tell me to meet him at the door, it was great.”

Jespersen and Massa believe their non-profit organization has the potential to far outlive the Coronavirus.

“We hope to keep this service available to people,” said Jespersen. “Because some of these people are at home not only because of COVID, but because they cannot go out and they cannot afford it.”

“Support your neighbor” https://sites.google.com/view/syncovid19/home offers many online resources to help people trapped in their homes. If you would like to learn more about the nonprofit call: 402-522-9420, or send an email to [email protected]