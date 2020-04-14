Meat factories are closing. But you don’t have to panic

The closings are devastating for meat producers. Without processing facilities, farmers find it difficult to sell their meat.

But American consumers don’t have to worry about shortages in supermarkets, experts say. At least not yet.

“I don’t think the closings have so far been enough to be noticeable” for consumers, said Steve Meyer, economist at Kerns and Associates. “We have a lot of pork, we have a lot of chicken, we have a lot of beef in the cold room,” he said. “We can take advantage of this if we have shortages.”

Tyson TSN (( Some of the factories that have closed are trying to divert supplies to other sites., one of the world’s largest meat processors, suspended operations last week at its pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa. But he sends cattle that were heading to Columbus Junction to other pork plants in the area to minimize the impact on production. If other factories follow the same tactic, they could also help mitigate production losses, noted Meyer.

In addition, cattle that are not diverted will still need to be processed when the plants open, said Meyer. Christine McCracken, senior animal protein analyst for Rabobank, said plant closings or downsizing due to labor shortages or social distancing efforts could mean fewer options. But they probably won’t mean less meat. “There will likely be a drop in the number of types of products that are on the shelves,” she said. “A boneless product may not be available because they don’t have the job to do it. Boneless chicken breasts may not be an option in the coming weeks.” The situation is fluid and things could get worse. Consumers can feel the impact if factories remain closed for a long time or if several others close at the same time. And in the long run, meat prices could go up. If farmers cease operations due to the pressures they face today, the US supply of meat will eventually contract. This will mean more expensive meat for consumers, said McCracken.

