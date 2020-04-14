McDonald’s China apologizes for banning black people from a store

The sign is “not representative of our inclusive values,” McDonald said in a statement. The sign was deleted and the location was temporarily closed. CNN has not yet been able to authenticate the video.

said it will use the closure to “educate managers and employees more about our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate.”

Guangzhou has long had the largest African community in China. Because many Africans in the city have short-term business visas, they travel to China several times a year, making it difficult to calculate the size of the city’s African population. But in 2017, around 320,000 Africans entered or left China via Guangzhou, according to Xinhua.

This is not the first time that McDonald’s has sparked controversy abroad. Last November, he made an announcement in Portugal who used the words “Sundae Bloody Sundae” to promote a Halloween dessert. Bloody Sunday was the name of the day in 1972 when British soldiers shot dead unarmed protesters in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the unrest, killing 14 people.

The coronavirus has been damaging McDonald’s business this year. Last week, it reported that sales of restaurants open for at least a year had plunged more than 22% in March, driven by a nearly 35% drop in its international markets.

– Rory Sullivan, of CNN, Jenni Marsh, Shawn Deng and Nectar Gan contributed to this report.