May 1 Quick Facts – CNN

Celebrated on the first day of May each year.

In Gaelic traditions, it is known as Beltaine (or “Beltane” anglicized).

May Day has shared a date with International Workers’ Day since the 1880s. At the time, union movements around the world were fighting for fair working conditions, such as eight-hour work days and unions.

For most people in the northern hemisphere, Help evokes images of twirling ribbons in bright colors and promises of hot days to come. It’s not the whole story, however: May 1 is also a day of protests and riots that traces its modern roots to a world-changing explosion in Chicago. History The origins of May 1 perhaps go back to the worship of the pagan earth celebrating the beginning of summer. Another theory links the celebration to the Roman festival of Floralia, a festival that honored Flora, the goddess of spring. As Rome conquers other countries, the tradition spreads. Puritans from the United States looked down on May 1. As a result, the holiday is not celebrated as widely in the United States. In medieval England, May Day celebrations centered on the pole, which is a wooden pole, decorated with banners, which are held by dancers encircling the pole. In May 1886, activists in the United States organized a national strike to promote an eight-hour work day. One of the protests at Haymarket Square in Chicago turned violent, with days of clashes between police and protesters. The incident became known as the Haymarket Affair. To honor those who participated in the Haymarket demonstration, the International Socialist Conference declared that May 1 would be a designated day for work, called International Workers’ Day. The holiday was established at a meeting in 1889. In the USA, Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September. It became a national holiday in 1894.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/cMjk3IjtCTQ/index.html