Man Expected To Receive Dunning Check Finds Millions On Bank Account

An Indiana man who expected a $ 1,700 stimulus check received a windfall from the federal government – more than $ 8 million deposited, albeit briefly, into his bank account.

Charles Calvin, a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, said he was surprised by the $ 8.2 million trip to the ATM on Friday to withdraw cash, WGNTV news station reported.

“I went to the Family Express ATM and once I withdrew $ 200 from my account, I looked at the available balance remaining in my account,” said Calvin at the point of sale. “Apparently, my account contained $ 8.2 million.”

Shocked by the unexpected payday, Calvin again executed his card and saw the same balance, the report said.

“I ran the card over and over. I was like “Dude, what’s going on with this?” “Said Calvin.

But when he called his bank on Monday, he was told the millions were gone, only the $ 1,700 stimulus check, the newspaper reported.

“It sucks,” he said. “We go from a millionaire for a second and then we are broke again. But hey, once you’re poor, you have nowhere else to go. “

Calvin said he is now wondering if his brief gold rush was a mistake by his bank or the federal government.

“It gives you a break and makes you think about what’s going on,” he said. “If there is some kind of hardware or other error, they should be on top.”

