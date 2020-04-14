Man accidentally ejected from fighter plane at 2,500 feet

One man became so panicked on a joyful ride on a fighter plane that he accidentally ejected himself 2,500 feet into the air – and survived, according to a report.

A recently published survey found that the 64-year-old Frenchman had received the flight of March 20, 2019 from his colleagues, even though he had never expressed the wish for such an experience, according to CNN.

The man – who was not identified in the investigation report published by the French government – was so nervous before the flight that “his heart was in full tachycardia”, with beats ranging from 136 to 142, showed the data from his watch.

He nevertheless made the flight, which took off from the Saint-Dizier air base, in northeastern France, the agency reported.

But when the jet – a Dassault Rafale B from the French Air Force, which can reach top speeds of 870 mph – struck 2,500 feet in the air and then suddenly began to climb further, the man had so much afraid he went to get something and accidentally pressed the eject button, according to the report.

He was shot down in the air and hovered with a parachute before hitting the ground in a fall near the German border, the report said.

His helmet was not properly attached and he flew away during the incident.

However, he was not seriously injured, and the pilot – who sustained minor facial injuries during the agitation – was able to land safely.

The passenger was then taken to the hospital.