Los Angeles Kings star Anze Kopitar reports $ 2.9 million for Manhattan Beach home

After three months on the market, Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar sold his Mediterranean-style home in Manhattan Beach for $ 2.9 million.

The five-time All-Star was drafted by the Kings in 2005 and bought the place three years later for $ 1.875 million, according to property records. He put it on the market in January for $ 2.949 million.

Located about three kilometers from the beach, the two-story house was completely renovated during its stay with new floors, shiplap walls, neutral colors and a marble kitchen. Covering just over 4,000 square feet, it has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1/20 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2/20 Main entrance. (Realtor.com) 3/20 The home. (Realtor.com) 4/20 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/20 The living room. (Realtor.com) 6/20 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7/20 The kitchen has an island and marble worktops. (Realtor.com) 8/20 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9/20 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) ten/20 The family room. (Realtor.com) 11/20 The family room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 12/20 The landing upstairs. (Realtor.com) 13/20 The parental suite. (Realtor.com) 14/20 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 15/20 The main bathroom. (Realtor.com) 16/20 The dressing room. (Realtor.com) 17/20 The main bathroom and the bathtub. (Realtor.com) 18/20 An office / bedroom. (Realtor.com) 19/20 Room. (Realtor.com) 20/20 Room. (Realtor.com)

Common areas fill the main level, including a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a family room with built-in, a formal dining room and a bar with sink. The five bedrooms are upstairs.

The master suite – with a marble fireplace and a claw foot tub – opens onto a patio overlooking the courtyard, where a dining patio opens onto a fenced lawn lawn. In front there is a garage for three cars.

June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty kept the list. Colin Aita of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.

Originally from Slovenia, Kopitar has helped propel the Kings to two Stanley Cup championships in his 14 seasons with the team and has been the team’s top scorer in 11 of those seasons.

In 2014, the 32-year-old paid $ 10 million for two homes closer to the ocean in Manhattan Beach, the Times previously reported.