Longtime KCRW host and producer Matt Holzman dies at 56

Matt Holzman, the intrepid producer behind many of the popular KCRW programs, died Sunday of metastatic cancer from stage 4. He was 56 years old.

The news was confirmed by colleagues at KCRW.

Holzman was born in Long Beach on October 31, 1963 to parents Benjamin and Marilyn. He majored in computer science at UC Santa Barbara and graduated as a consultant in Chicago.

Holzman quickly realized that corporate work was not for him and returned to southern California, where he came across KCRW, then just a small public radio station with less than two dozen ’employees.

Holzman got his start as a board operator before moving on to audio storytelling. One of his first stories was an autobiographical account of his struggles with kidney disease, which left him on dialysis three days a week while waiting five years for a donor kidney.

He was the first producer of “The Business”, a weekly show and now a podcast on the entertainment industry organized by Kim Masters.

“He was passionate about his work and was the epitome of KCRW for his colleagues and listeners,” said Masters. “No one had a bigger heart. He had a great love for movies and even after moving as a producer, he told us when to pay attention to a documentary. We always did it and he was always right. “

Holzman was also behind the underwriting department of KCRW, the Matt’s Movies movie club, and the “Press Play” and “The Document” programs and podcasts that combined the love of Holzman for documentaries with his passion for the audio format. .

Holzman was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last fall. Towards the end of his life, he began a relationship with his close colleague Adria Kloke.

Holzman is survived by the sisters Stéphanie, Janet and Lisa.

Relatives ask that instead of flowers, donations be made to KCRW in his honour.