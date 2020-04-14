Local businesses across the country are changing their operating methods to stay afloat

But that hasn’t stopped business owners across the country from being creative in trying to stay afloat.

Here’s a look at what some business owners are doing to stay operational.

Photographer Emily McCartney, 25, said she took this time during the coronavirus era to be more introspective.

Emily McCartney Photography, her western lifestyle and portrait business, has gone entirely digital for the moment, McCartney now using platforms like Instagram – which she doesn’t normally use – to share her latest work.

“I am investing more time in social media marketing right now,” she told CNN. “Engage with my followers (and) host gifts.”

Although she normally travels for work, McCartney has decided to stay in her home port of Throckmorton, Texas, a community of less than 1,000 people.

“About 90% of my photographic work requires considerable travel, so practically all the shots I had reserved for the spring and the beginning of the summer had to be postponed until the end,” he said. she told CNN.

Her online store, where she sells art prints and merchandise, was already in place before the coronavirus struck. Now she said it was the only way to make money with her photography.

“Frankly, my art and photography services are not a necessity and sales are definitely down,” she said. “I understand, however. This is the reality of the current state of our economy … when the world recovers, I can open my art gallery again for exhibitions and events.”

Until then, she also creatively shifts gear, turning to her community for inspiration.

McCartney participates in the Front Porch Project, an effort organized by photographers across the country to help charities by filming “porchraits”. The photos document families in the United States who stay at home during the coronavirus. So far, McCartney said he has photographed more than 108 different porches.

“I am frankly catching them right now,” she said. “Stressed, worried, out of work, without groceries, but hard as nails. I took the pictures to capture the love, the grain and the soul of the members of my community. It is a period in history which will never be forgotten and I feel it is my duty to capture my people in the most faithful form of who they are and what we live for. “

Right now, she said she couldn’t just rely on her online photo sales. So she is also working on raising her family to pay her bills, for now.

“I think I will be a better person and a better businesswoman when we get to the other side of this pandemic,” she said. “I am confident that my business will be successful and I pray that I will be able to use this essay to better serve others through my photographic work.”

Hosting virtual courses and birthday parties

Michael Napolitano, 45, runs Rockness Music, a family business that specializes in early childhood educational music lessons and events. The New Jersey-based company was forced to lay off all of its employees, terminate its office lease, and file disaster recovery options.

“The pandemic has engulfed our business like many others,” Napolitano told CNN. “We are the product.”

The company has rotated by changing its website, social language and all of its advertising to become a “fully virtual business”.

So far, the company has made “minimal money” by offering virtual courses and birthday parties on platforms like Zoom.

“Our virtual classes and birthday parties are not going as well as we thought,” said Napolitano. However, the company has just booked a birthday party in Mumbai, India.

Napolitano keeps hope.

“People are hesitant about Zoom-based courses and birthdays, but once they experience it, they love it,” he said. “People don’t want this distance. People want a real connection” in front “and I’m digging it.”

The company also launched free daily broadcasts on Facebook Live for families struggling with something to do during the day. So far, videos have averaged around 1,000 live class views.

“This Facebook Live show is exactly what I wanted to do all my life. Talk about a silver lining,” said Napolitano. “I can reach more children, I make people happy and I make music. I was given the chance to do something that matters … This is where I can do the most good. ”

Selling art kits

Based in Los Angeles Viridian art normally teaches art classes in the studio and on campus at various local schools.

But in the middle of the pandemic, as schools moved on to distance learning, all classes in the art school came to an abrupt halt.

“We are working like crazy to find new sources of income to stay alive in the small business world,” 35-year-old co-owner Bronwyn Birk told CNN.

After being closed for a day and “feeling helpless, literally having nothing to lose”, the studio decided to put some of its main art classes online. He also started selling art kits and activity packs.

“It’s almost like starting a new business,” said Birk, who is also an art teacher. “You have to get rid of any fear of” it won’t be the same or as good as what we were doing before “and get ready to jump into the unknown.”

The small business run by women has been able to keep its business afloat with its digital offerings. He offered free and donation lessons in the last two weeks of March to “give back to loyal and new customers”.

“With all the school fees we collected, and the art kits and activity kits we sold, we remain positive,” said Birk. “And we hope we can track our invoices and leases in two studios.”

Going digital has also enabled the company to reach a wider audience worldwide.

“The word has undoubtedly spread, and we welcome new students from many different time zones,” said Birk.

Viridian Art does not plan to completely revert to a traditional art studio, even after businesses begin to recover from the pandemic.

“We are concerned that parents will take time to feel comfortable sending their children back to all of their pre-pandemic activities,” said Birk. “We expect some of our students to return to the studio while others will want to continue with online classes until they feel more confident to be outside.”

Transition to telemedicine appointments

Some doctors offer telemedicine appointments when their offices are almost empty.

New York dentist Dr. Ruben Cohen, 44, closed his office, Park Smiles NYC, more than a month ago.

“All of us in the medical field are frustrated that we cannot help those in need – patients with dental pain, chest pain, shortness of breath,” he told CNN. “These patients have not suddenly disappeared, they are still there, but are afraid of receiving medical care for fear of being exposed to Covid-19 by going to an emergency care center or the emergency room. ”

He partnered with neighboring medical specialists and created Virtual House Call Docs NYC to treat patients remotely, whatever their needs were. They are increasingly used to communicating with patients via text and email. The group charges the same fees as for in-person visits.

“Many patients have asked for reductions and to delay their co-payments or personal expenses, so we are trying to work with patients to help them financially, while balancing our need to stay afloat and cover our immediate expenses”, did he declare. .

However, he anticipates that it will take time for the practice to fully recover financially.

“Paying our bills and paying our staff will be extremely difficult when we get back to work, since it will take at least four to eight weeks for insurance payments to start again,” he said.

Adopt live streaming

Fitness studios are also turning to online platforms to keep their clients connected.

Washington DC yoga teacher Faith Hunter, 49, closed her studio, Embrace Yoga DC, in mid-March. She almost immediately started broadcasting free daily yoga and mediation classes live on Instagram and YouTube, and now provides private classes to her clients through her digital operation, Embrace OM.

“Seven days before closing, studio attendance had started to decrease and I had already implemented a” practical assistance “policy,” she told CNN. “As a business owner, I saw it coming, and my goal was to make our customers feel supported. I also wanted to make sure my staff had a place to share and stay connected to our community”,

Like most businesses in person, Hunter said the studio’s revenues have declined. But she continues to charge for her courses online and said she sees a great opportunity to have a digital business even after the world has recovered from the coronavirus.

“The crazy thing is that I suspended our live broadcast project for over a year while I was writing a book,” she said. “This unprecedented period pushed me to do it now. Embrace OM is more than just online yoga classes, it will evolve into a platform that supports the whole human body … body, mind and spirit . “