Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei’s 2019 salary rose to $ 44 million

Liberty Media of John Malone, owner of SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves and the Formula 1 racing circuit, said CEO Greg Maffei in compensation for $ 44 million in 2019.

Maffei’s salary jumped 118% last year from its $ 20.2 million salary in 2018, according to a SEC filing on Tuesday.

The sharp increase in compensation is due to Maffei’s new employment contract, which was boosted by a one-time bonus of $ 2.2 million, as well as a 164.6% increase in shares and options to 31, $ 4 million. The CEO’s salary increased 5% to $ 1.7 million.

In December, Maffei agreed to continue as president and chief executive officer until December 31, 2024, according to the file.

Elsewhere, Malone, who is the president, saw his total compensation increase by 27.2% to $ 1.4 million, compared to $ 1.1 million in 2018. The increase in Malone’s compensation was mainly due to a 34.7% increase in other compensation to $ 1.2 million.