Lawmakers Really Don’t Want To Return To Congress Next Week

Members of Congress on both sides of the driveway express dissatisfaction with the idea of ​​returning to Capitol Hill next week, when lawmakers are expected to return after nearly a month’s recess from coronavirus.

“I have no interest in going back there now. How do you get there? Train? Plane? “Chair of the Parliamentary Appropriations Committee Nita Lowey tell C-SPAN Monday back to Congress April 20.

Lowey (D-NY) told the network that she “certainly” does not expect the House of Representatives to return next Monday, saying, “I do not think it is possible.”

“Unless it is certain, I think we had better do our job, as we have done, by passing bills by unanimous consent,” she continued, referring to a rule. which authorizes bills in Congress to be passed as long as no current member objects.

Senate Rules Committee Chair Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) Echoed Lowey’s view that a return to Congress seems “unlikely”.

“There are all of these cities under closure until around April 30. I think that is unlikely, but we may have to find a way to get back,” said Blunt executive officer GOP in the Senate, to reporters Thursday at Capitol Hill.

Blunt was present at the Capitol for a brief session.

House and Senate leaders seem supportive of extending Congress break on both sides of the aisle.

Majority Senate Whip John Thune (R-SD), the Republican of the Senate No. 2, told Politico that legislators’ return to work projects are fluid.

“From now on, I think the day of return was going to be this period of April 20. But it all depends on the leader and whether or not by then hopefully at least this thing is stabilized. Much will depend on need. We are ready to do whatever it takes. If the country needs us to react in one way or another, we will, ”said Thune at the point of sale.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on a conference call, on Thursday maintained her opposition to remote voting, which would allow MPs to vote from the security of their homes, but said it would not force anyone to come back if it affected his safety.

“I will be very frank with you, we do not want anyone to come back at a time that is not healthy for them, but we are currently concerned about the health of the American people,” she told reporters during the meeting. ‘call. .

The minority leader, Chuck Schumer, made similar comments while avoiding making a firm statement on an exact date by which legislators should return, saying only that the Senate should return “relatively quickly” to work on the next coronavirus rescue program.

Senate Finance Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday that he was staying on his Iowa farm, where he had already been quarantined for nine days.

“Probably stay here for 10 days and maybe longer if the Senate does not resume its work on April 20, but like everyone else, I only continue my work in a different setting,” said the Republican from Iowa. , signaling that the date may be moving.

“We are supposed to return to Washington on April 20, I think is unrealistic,” said Senator Angus King (I-Vt.). told the Maine State Chamber of Commerce during an appearance on their podcast earlier this month, after the two chambers of Congress returned home for recess.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) Said in an interview last week with Politico not only does he not want to return to Congress, but other members have “decided not to return to a plane”.

“Think of all the things you need to put in this calculation [of returning]. N ° 1, what is the status of your accommodation? I don’t know if this will be the maximum infection time for my state of Illinois, or will it have turned a corner? ” he said.

“Second, what is the logistics of returning to Washington? Will there be planes if you want to come back? “