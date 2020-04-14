LAUSD facilities will be closed for summer to sports programs

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on Monday that facilities will remain closed for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no new user licenses being issued and all existing licenses being canceled, creating summer barriers for athletes and coaches who wish to prepare for the fall sports season.

The football season officially starts for the city section teams on July 29 and for the other fall sports on August 7. Many teams and athletes train in June and July in preparation, but the lack of available facilities could mean the football season, which is expected to start with games the week of August 21, could be postponed until September.

A major challenge for football coaches is to obtain player clearance through physical checks, which, according to the coaches, can be a “logistical nightmare”. Sport directors and school nurses must be available before players can train.

“Kids first have to drop off their papers and clean them, then practice, then play a game,” said Shane Cox, who coordinates football for the city section.

City section commissioner Vicky Lagos said she is preparing emergency plans in case the start of the season is delayed.

Ron Nocetti, executive director of CIF (the state’s governing body for high school sports), said the top priority was for chapters to hold their championships. If that means that football playoff games should be postponed or canceled, he said it would be considered based on the number of sections that were to delay the start of their fall season.

It is difficult for chapters to come up with a plan for this fall, as no one knows when the current statewide social distancing measures will be relaxed. Charter schools in the city section also do not have to follow LAUSD guidelines.

Andy Moran, Eagle Rock football coach and chairman of the city section’s advisory committee, said he was optimistic that there would be a football season.

“By taking away the summer and starting in August like 30 or 40 years ago, it will be interesting to see who will succeed,” he said. “I hope we will smooth out the curve soon and get back to normal soon. Football is a path to normalcy for secondary school children. It’s one of the first ball sports. This first Friday, when school returns, is what everyone is looking for. It is a gateway to normality. “

What will be the first Friday night for a football match? Classes are scheduled to start on August 18 for many schools.

“I’m shooting for the first Friday in September,” said Moran. “I don’t think it’s a big problem. It will be a step backwards. Everyone will be on the same page.”