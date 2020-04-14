Kitchen worker likely responsible for Ruby Princess coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus epidemic aboard cruise ship Ruby Princess, affected by coronaviruses, is believed to be the cause of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, according to a new report.

A police investigation into the handling of the ship’s outbreak – which led to hundreds of COVID-19 cases across the country and at least 18 deaths – found a possible connection to a kitchen worker, The Australian Associated Press reported.

“At this point we would think it was probably a crew member working in the kitchen,” New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller said on Monday. “Someone who would be through a number of passengers for it to spread as it did.”

Although this explanation has not yet been proven, it was “the most obvious point of transmission” on the ship, with 2,700 people on board, according to the report, according to Fuller.

As part of their criminal investigation, authorities have already collected more than 220 leads and found “2,500 witnesses to whom the police could speak on the matter,” said Fuller.

Approximately 66 of the ship’s crew were infected with COVID-19, 11 of which were evacuated to hospitals in the southeastern state of Australia.

More than 1,000 foreign crew members have chosen to stay on board the ship, now docked at Port Kembla, near Wollongong.

Police are offering to help with efforts to repatriate people deemed virus-free – with possible charter flights paid for by operator Carnival, said Fuller.

The ship left Sydney for New Zealand on March 8 and returned on March 19.

State Health Minister Brad Hazzard argued that the cruise should never have taken off at that time, as the nascent epidemic is already on public radar.

“This is a very unfortunate result, but by the time this vessel sailed, which was remembered on March 8, there was indeed COVID-19,” said Hazzard at the point of sale. “The journalists were talking about it and I, as Minister of Health, worked hard on it, and it is unfortunate that people went on a cruise at that time.”