Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother dies from coronavirus

NBA star Jacqueline Cruz mother Karl-Anthony Towns, died of complications from COVID-19, Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday.

Towns said on March 24 that his mother had been in a medical coma to fight her new coronavirus infection.

The Timberwolves, for whom Towns has played since being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, released a statement that Jacqueline Towns passed away on Monday.

The Timberwolves’ statement read in part:

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known … was a lot for many people – a woman, a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt and a friend. … She was an incredible source of strength; an ardent, caring and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. His passion was palpable and his energy will never be replaced. ”

The double NBA All-Star said his father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., was treated in late March and released on mandatory quarantine for COVID-19.

Cities had donated $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in mid-March to increase testing for coronaviruses.

Karl-Anthony Towns donates $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help develop coronavirus tests. The clinic says “Mayo hopes this donation will help increase testing capacity from 200 a day to over 1,000 tests a day in the coming weeks.” pic.twitter.com/wOCSbkINjm – Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 16, 2020

Town posted an emotional video on Instagram after his mother was hospitalized.

“This disease should not be taken lightly,” Towns said in the video. “Please protect your families, loved ones, friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please do not be in crowded places; it just increases your chances of getting this disease.

“And this disease is deadly. It’s fatal. And we will continue to fight on my side, me and my family, we will continue to fight. “