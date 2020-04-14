Julian Edelman trailing by Nick Wright of Fox Sports after a joke

Julian Edelman must have known it was going to happen.

After Edelman wrote “Nice hairline bro” in a deleted tweet since to Fox Sports reporter Nick Wright, responding to a discussion about the Patriots who might eventually sell Edelman to the Lions, Wright responded to the 33-year-old receiver by making reference to Edelman’s arrest from January.

“Julien! Pleased to hear you, in the middle of the night, responding to a week-long clip. Yes, quarantining was bad for a number of things, not the least of which was my hair condition. This is life, “wrote Wright.” Congratulations on dodging the charges of vandalism and rap of public intoxication, tho! “

Edelman was arrested after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes. The owner of the car, through TMZ, received money for the repairs and dropped the charges of vandalism for misdemeanor.

Wright, who appears on FS1’s “First Things First,” was incredulous last week about the possibility that the Patriots might be put in a position to draft Tua Tagovailoa.

“Yes [Lions general manager] Bob Quinn and [coach] Matt Patricia is offering Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third round pick and Julian rare Edelman, I’m out, “said Wright. “I don’t know if I can see this sport again because I can’t bear the idea.”