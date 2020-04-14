Julian Assange fathered children at the Embassy of Ecuador in London

In a video uploaded and shared by WikiLeaks – on the first anniversary of her arrest – Stella Moris said that she and Assange had met in 2011 when she was recruited into her legal team.

“I was at the embassy almost every day and got to know Julian very well and in 2015 we got together,” she said. “We fell in love. He was a person I knew well at the time. The person I know the most in the world. He is extraordinary, he is generous, and he is very tender and loving.”

She said they now have two sons – Max and Gabriel. Moris is part of the international legal team working for Assange, she is not involved in the current extradition case.

“Forming a family was a deliberate decision to break down the walls around him … and imagine a life beyond this prison,” she said.

“While for many people it seems crazy to start a family in this context, for us, it was the sensible thing to do. That’s what keeps things real. And it does. motivates and when Julian sees the children, it gives him a lot of peace. “ She said falling in love was “an act of rebellion” and she didn’t think people understood “the extreme situation and the pressure” the couple had been facing. Assange, 48, has been detained at Belmarsh High Security Prison in London for the past year, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy. He had been locked up in the embassy, ​​a few meters from the Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, since 2012, when he was granted asylum in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced allegations of sexual assault. The Swedish case has since been dropped, but Assange feared American extradition because of his work with WikiLeaks and stayed at the embassy. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Moris said she had a hard time figuring out how to explain to the children why Assange was in prison and that she became moved by describing why she decided to make her identity public. “I have taken so many steps for so many years and I feel like Julian’s life is coming to an end,” she said. “It’s been 10 years of breaking someone – trying to destroy their life. It’s a model well known to whistleblowers – people who denounce the powerful.” “Somehow, everyone failed Julian. We all failed Julian.” Assange’s legal team had filed for bail, arguing that the coronavirus epidemic did not allow him to stay in prison. It was rejected. According to British PA Media, Moris voted in favor of the bail request. The PA reports that the court refused his request for anonymity. However, the judge delayed publication of the woman’s identity until 4 p.m. April 14, pending a possible judicial review before the High Court. WikiLeaks spokesman Joseph Farrell told CNN on Monday: “Ms. Moris did not take this decision lightly. She has fiercely protected her family’s privacy for many years. She wanted to speak to the in support of Julian’s request for bail given the serious danger to her health in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the judge refused to remain anonymous, forcing her to go public. serious, intelligent and principled – and a brilliant legal analyst. “ Attorney Aitor Martínez, a member of Assange’s legal team, told CNN that Moris had worked with their team from the start. “She has always been very protective of her privacy, which is why she is not used to interacting with the press and has never been exposed to it before,” said Martínez. Assange’s London extradition hearing is scheduled to continue on May 18.

