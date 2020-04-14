JPMorgan’s profit drops 69% due to coronavirus

This helped lower JPMorgan’s profits by 69% in the first quarter. America’s largest asset bank said net income fell to $ 2.9 billion in the first three months of the year from $ 9.2 billion in the same period a year latest.

Net revenues edged down to $ 29.1 billion from $ 29.9 billion year-over-year.

JP Morgan JPM (( CEO Jamie Dimon described the first quarter as an unprecedented challenge in the publication of results . However, Dimon noted that in the absence of the loan reserve, the bank had a fairly decent first quarter, and it remains in a solid financial position.

“The company has entered this crisis from a position of strength, and we remain well capitalized and very liquid,” said Dimon. The bank has $ 1 trillion in cash, he added.

The bank extended millions of dollars in new credit in the first quarter and saw record use of revolving credit facilities. Companies have drawn on their credit lines at “probably twice the rate of the financial crisis” [of 2008]”Dimon said during the earnings conference call. “I think companies are getting their cash very rationally ahead of what could be a significant downturn,” he added. JPMorgan economists now predict that US unemployment will reach 20% in the second quarter before rising in the second half, with annualized GDP contracting by 40%. Dimon said he expects the economy to open in stages after the crisis. “In a way, the sooner the better, but it must be safe for everyone,” he said. On a more personal note, Dimon, who had emergency heart surgery in early March said he felt “good” and that his health did not change his outlook for how long he would remain at the helm. JPMorgan shares rose 1.4% in pre-market transactions. Wells Fargo is also preparing for trouble Wells fargo WFC (( In other banking news,also released its first quarter results – and the bank is preparing for financial problems. The bank announced Tuesday a 89% drop in profits in the first quarter, deeper than expected, largely thanks to the creation of a reserve of $ 3.1 billion to protect against bad debts. The build-up of reserves “reflected the expected impact these unprecedented times could have on our customers,” Wells Fargo chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said in a statement. Wells Fargo’s allowance for credit losses peaked at nearly $ 4 billion, compared to $ 845 million the previous year. The bank cited “the expected deterioration in credit due to the COVID-19 pandemic”. Revenues fell 18% to $ 17.7 billion, also missing from estimates. Wells Fargo reported a 5% increase in end-of-period loans to $ 1 trillion. This growth could accelerate this quarter as the Federal Reserve recently removed the penalties imposed on Wells Fargo to free the troubled bank from lending to small businesses. Deposits also increased 4% to $ 1.4 trillion. Wells Fargo’s results were also penalized by a $ 950 million depreciation in securities “due to economic and market conditions”. This impairment relates largely to venture capital and private equity partnerships. Bank shares rose 1% in pre-market transactions.

