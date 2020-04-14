JPMorgan Chase profits drop 70% as coronavirus criticizes economy

Jamie Dimon is preparing the biggest American bank for a few rainy days ahead.

JPMorgan Chase CEO said seeing the economy worse before getting better Tuesday, after its bank announced that its profits had dropped by nearly 70% in the first quarter of 2020, the coronavirus having ravaged the American economy, forcing it to set aside nearly $ 6.8 billion in forecast massive defaults, restaurants and other small businesses remaining closed.

“In the first quarter, the company’s underlying results were extremely good, however, given the likelihood of a fairly severe recession, it was necessary to build up $ 6.8 billion in credit reserves,” wrote Dimon in a note accompanying the results.

JPMorgan’s 78 cents earnings per share are well below analysts’ estimate of $ 1.84. And the bank’s quarterly profit of $ 2.87 billion was hit hard by the huge reserve, causing the drop by more than two-thirds compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The pandemic was felt on almost every line of JPMorgan’s financial results, with only asset management and some trading offices escaping the carnage.

But Dimon, 64, who underwent emergency heart surgery on March 5 and returned to the helm of the $ 2.6 trillion mega bank on April 2, set a rather optimistic tone regarding the longer term post-COVID US economy. reality.

Dimon and JPMorgan’s CFO Jennifer Piepszak made clear in their comments to reporters that they expect a significant rebound in the second half of 2020, but were cautious about the extent of the rebound.

“You will open it securely,” said Dimon in response to a question about when the economy would reopen. “The sooner the better, but it must be safe for everyone.”

When made to believe that President Trump was slow to move on to the coronavirus epidemic, Dimon refused.

“I hope that as a society we can stop pointing fingers and see how we can be better,” said the politically savvy CEO. “Do you want to be positive?” One of the great things about America is our resilience and maybe it’s a chance to make our society better. “

And when he was asked to criticize the increasingly controversial Trump briefings in the White House, Dimon made it clear that he was not interested, dryly saying “I’m not going to comment on anything political on this call. “

But Dimon was more comfortable commenting on his own future. When asked how his near death experience had changed his perspective on the end of his nearly 15-year reign at JPMorgan, Dimon was generally frank.

“It didn’t change my point of view at all,” he said.