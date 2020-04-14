Joe Maddon Urges Latinos To Respect Coronavirus Limits Through Friends Of MLB

Angels manager Joe Maddon has recruited first base player Albert Pujols and other Latin baseball figures to help stem the latest coronavirus outbreak in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. .

The hometown of Maddon is one of the Pennsylvania epicenters for coronavirus. Figures released Wednesday indicate that 1,000 people in the city have tested positive. The county of Luzerne, which includes Hazleton, had announced 1134.

Earlier this month, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton President John Fletcher said social distancing in the city was only around 18% and had to increase to around 70% so that the hospital is not swamped with coronavirus patients, according to The Morning Call.

The rates are particularly alarming in a city of around 25,000, the majority of whom speak Spanish. Communicating safeguards and communicating the severity of the pandemic to Hispanic residents has been tricky.

“It seems that this message did not enter or resonate in the community,” said Lou Barletta, former mayor of Hazleton and childhood friend of Maddon.

“… I thought,” This is a crisis that will really kill people. “”

Conrad Falvello, a lawyer and another friend from Maddon’s hometown, asked Barletta if he thought Maddon would be interested in running a campaign to reach residents with limited English proficiency.

Although he began his professional career in baseball decades ago, Maddon, 66, has maintained deep roots in his hometown. His influence has grown over the past decade with the founding of the Hazleton Integration Project (HIP), a community center that brings together people from different cultures through educational activities and arts and sports programs for young people. Maddon and his wife, Jaye, worked with other members of the Maddon family to establish HIP when they noticed friction between the new immigrant population and long-term residents of Hazleton.

Angels manager Joe Maddon, right, has recruited Albert Pujols and others to help fight the new coronavirus in Hazelton, Penn. (Greg Beachum / Associated Press)

Barletta approached Maddon with the request on April 4 and received public service announcements the following day. Pujols enthusiastically accepted the project. The same was true for Peña and Martinez, former players who have contributed to Maddon’s charitable efforts in the past.

Maddon recorded his video outside the luxury RV where he has lived since the start of the epidemic, which forced the MLB to cancel spring training and postpone the start of the season. He did not leave the RV park in Tempe, Arizona, except for essentials and to see his daughter and grandchildren, who live nearby, during the Easter holidays.

Maddon’s weeks have been busy, his schedule has been filled with conference calls with Angel employees, video chats with university lectures, and media interviews. He took advantage of small gaps in his agenda to strengthen his presence on social networks, create question-and-answer segments for the Angels’ YouTube account and relearn video production tips on his new Apple laptop.

Even with a complete list, Maddon, who still owns a home near Hazleton, did not need to convince to help a community in crisis.

“It’s one of those things when people ask you right now, you’re not taking your time,” said Maddon. “You see when you can turn the tide with this virus, how impactful it can be, so don’t wait.

“We had to make people understand that it was not a joke. … I don’t think it was really well defined at the start why. It’s not necessarily that you’re going to die. It’s just the fact that someone else can be a jumper in the way we run our business. “

The tapes were broadcast in the Hazleton area on television and radio. The Pennsylvania Department of Health has asked for permission to expand the use of the videos statewide.

It is too early to tell if the messages have had an impact on the target audience. No new hospital investigation has been conducted. But Maddon and his friends are hopeful.

“It won’t just help Hazleton,” said Barletta. “I’m sure it could help other areas that may have the same language problem.”