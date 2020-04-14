Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin Primary Darkened by Coronavirus

The state held an in-person vote last Tuesday after the Republican-controlled legislature and the state’s Supreme Court blocked Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ efforts to postpone the primary or send each voter a ballot by correspondence.

But a federal judge had extended the deadline for returning mail-in ballots from April 7 to six days later – 4 p.m. Monday central time – and said the state could not start counting before the deadline expired. The United States Supreme Court later said that the ballots had to be postmarked on polling day, but kept the long window in place for them to mail in to the offices of local clerks.

However, on election morning, more than 11,000 of the approximately 1.3 million people who had requested a postal ballot had not even received those ballots – leaving them no choice but to vote in person or skip the election. The stake in Wisconsin is a seat of the state Supreme Court. Republican justice Daniel Kelly is in the process of being re-elected – a reality that seemed to motivate the GOP’s insistence on going ahead with an election in the midst of a pandemic that left Milwaukee, the largest city in l ‘State and one which is strongly democratic, with only five open polling stations rather than its 180 planned. It was also the last Democratic presidential primary to take place before the effective end of the race. The votes were cast the day before Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont dropped out , making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumed candidate. Sanders approved Biden on Monday On Monday, a group of 14 Milwaukee residents filed a federal complaint demanding a partial return to the election, or at least mail-in procedures for anyone who did not vote, the Wisconsin State Journal reported National and state Democrats who had supported previous efforts to delay the election or increase the absentee vote said on Monday that they were considering further legal action. Ben Wikler, the Democratic president of Wisconsin, said the party “would find every possible way to protect voters.” The President of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Perez called the insistence of Wisconsin Republicans to move forward with the election “the removal of voters on steroids, because it put people’s lives at risk.” He said he believed there were thousands of people in Wisconsin who had requested mail-in ballots before the state deadline but had not received them in time to vote. “You cannot submit a mail-in ballot on polling day when you haven’t even received the damn ballot on polling day,” said Perez.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/28bcZFEZGvo/index.html