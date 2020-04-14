Joe Biden officially wins Wisconsin primary against Bernie Sanders

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – Joe Biden was victorious on Monday in the Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary, a far more turbulent election for the fight to see if it should have taken place last week in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a liberal challenger declared victory over a conservative president approved by President Donald Trump in a close battle for a seat on the state’s Supreme Court, although the Associated Press did not call the race.

Democrats accused Republicans of moving ahead with Wisconsin election despite coronavirus in hopes it would curb participation in urban areas who were more likely to vote with Liberal candidate Jill Karofsky. The highly politicized court supported Republicans to vote in person in a decision made the day before the election.

Trump has stepped into the race for the state Supreme Court, breaking with health experts who have encouraged all Americans to stay at home by calling on his supporters to “come out and vote NOW” for the candidate conservative judiciary, Dan Kelly. He then said that the Democrats were playing politics by trying to postpone the elections.

“As soon as I approved it, the Democrats in Wisconsin said,” Oh, let’s move the election two months later, “” said Trump. “Now they’re talking about” Oh, security, security. “”

Karofsky declared victory Monday night when she Kelly with just over half of the votes counted.

Biden’s easy victory became academic after Vermont senator Bernie Sanders dropped out, one day after Wisconsin held a face-to-face vote on Tuesday despite widespread concern about the health risks. Republican legislative leaders refused to delay the elections, and the party won a court battle to keep the date, making Wisconsin an outlier of other states that postponed the spring primaries.

Earlier in the Democratic primary season, Wisconsin was seen as a potential battleground state, especially given Sanders’ decisive victory in 2016. But in the weeks leading up to the election, Biden emerged at the forefront of peloton while other competitors withdrew. Neither Biden nor Sanders campaigned in the state before the vote because of the pandemic.

The returns could not be reported until Monday due to an oddity in the legal battle over the election. Even before the count began, a group of voters in the Milwaukee area filed a federal complaint to force a partial vote to protect the “thousands” of voters who they claimed were disenfranchised following the turbulent election. Other prosecutions certainly seemed to follow.

Thousands of voters gathered for hours in long lines on April 7, defying the social distancing guidelines that led to the postponement of the primaries in several other states. On the eve of the election, the United States Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballots, requested in record numbers, should be postmarked by April 7. against the exercise of their right to vote.

Democrat Governor Tony Evers said on Monday before the count that the election was “a mess that could have been avoided.”

With a lawsuit filed Monday concerning the elections, and more expected, Evers said: “Ultimately, this will be resolved by a court and we can then continue.”

The Wisconsin elections crystallized what should be a high-stakes state-by-state legal fight over how citizens can vote safely if the coronavirus epidemic persists until the November elections. Democrats are calling for states to be ready to move to much greater use of postal and correspondence ballots, while Republicans raise the specter that such elections could lead to increased fraud.

Many voters complained that they asked for mail-in ballots that never arrived, forcing them to choose between withdrawing from the election or risking infection by voting in person. Authorities in the town of Milwaukee, as well as the two US senators from Wisconsin, called on the United States Postal Service to investigate the complaints.

Voters in the Milwaukee area who filed a complaint on Monday said that they could not vote because they had health problems, problems with the absenteeism process or had submitted a mail-in ballot which did not meet the April 7 deadline. Their lawsuit seeks class action status and a court order to count votes for others like them.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Election Commission voted on Monday to count at least 390 postal ballots that arrived without postmarks, had illegible postmarks, or had undated postmarks, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. State election officers were struggling with the same problem, and a prosecution should resolve the issue. Wisconsin’s electoral law did not have a postmark requirement before the Supreme Court injected it for this election.

Before Monday’s return, the Democrats called on the Republican-controlled Legislative Assembly to move the May 12 special election from Wisconsin to an email case. This is unlikely given the reluctance of the Legislative Assembly to move last week’s elections, but Evers said he plans to move the date he has already postponed once before the COVID epidemic- 19. Representative Sean Duffy, a Republican, retired from the seat last year.