Jedrick Wills Has a Joe Judge Connection

Trade. Down.

Increasingly, this seems to be the best course of action for the Giants in the 2020 NFL draft. Why should they take a player with No. 4 overall choice if they could get that player, or a player comparable, a few places on the board, while accumulating additional capital?

Alas, it is much easier to shout “Exchange!” Strong enough for general manager Dave Gettleman to hear that it won’t be for Gettleman to execute a deal. It takes two for tango and the Lions at # 3 are better placed to take a step than the Giants.

Also: For the sake of consistency and common sense, we will not carry out any exchange in our seven-lap Giants simulation project.

In our first simulation project, it was early defense. In our second, it was a deep and early dive into the offensive line. This time two out of three are not bad when it comes to the offensive line.

Each week before the start of the April 23 project, The Post, with the help of Fanspeak simulated draft simulator, will try to discover the 10 players selected by the Giants, a company carried out with great care, with inside information and a few tricks of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Here is the Giants simulation project n ° 3 (the modifications compared to the previous simulation project were noted):

Round 1 (choice 4 in total) – OL Jedrick Wills, Alabama

(Previous choices: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson, OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa)

Why Wills? Here’s a new Giants head coach, Joe Judge, a former Alabama assistant, who receives whispers from Nick Saban that lead to this choice. Giving up the versatile Simmons defensive stud is not easy, but the offensive line is a big question and Wills is an answer. He started two years in tight tackle and is an immediate starter at this location in the NFL, with a likely tilt to the left side in 2021. Wills moves like a tight end and has incredibly fast feet and hands (Ereck Flowers) , which will follow, Daniel Jones will be kept clean and upright most of the time.

Round 2 (36 total) – LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

(Previous choices: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama, McKinney)

No, it’s not Simmons but Murray is the next best thing, a touchline tackler who moves like a safety and hits like a truck. He had 17 tackles for the loss and four sacks as a junior and will not leave the field on the third try. Safety Grant Delpit (LSU) and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina) are on the edge and tempting but Murray can help back and forth and get the green light.

Round 3 (choose 99 in total) – C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

(Previous choice: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU, Biadasz)

Biadasz is coming out of shoulder surgery and had hip surgery before his last year, so there are physical problems. But he is not called “Tyler Badass” because of his gentle attitude on the field. Gettleman loves his fat men “holl mollies” and Biadasz has a chance to start early in his NFL career. The blocking for Jonathan Taylor with the Badgers and the opening of the holes for Saquon Barkley has a certain symmetry.

Round 4 (choose 110 in total) – S K’Von Wallace, Clemson

(Previous choices: EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami, C Nick Harris, Washington)

Wallace is a 5-11, 206-pound batter on top of the team with 10 break breaks as the senior. It does its best job closer to the line of scrimmage, can do damage as a blitzer, and will be a staple on every special team unit.

Round 5 (choose 150 in total) – EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

(Previous choices: EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami, CB Javaris Davis, Auburn)

17 tackles at the top of the team for the loss as a junior, as well as 10 sacks. Not as productive in 2019. Should have peak point value from early situation as it develops counter movements.

Round 6 (choose 183 in total) – WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

{Previous choices: RB Mike Warren, Cincinnati, Cephus)

It is nice to find a target able to function freely; Cephus is not that. Making the contested catch in traffic is also a skill, and Cephus presented it to race-oriented badgers. Cephus plays 6 feet 1 inch taller, but has not performed well in NFL Scouting Combine (he improved his time from 40 on Pro Day to a more acceptable 4.56).

Round 7 (choose 218 in total) – EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

(Previous choices: Wonnum, Wonnum)

It is the time of the repechage where it is entirely appropriate to take a high level player (team captain) with excellent production (29.5 tackles in career for the loss and 14 sacks). You can never have too many guys with the potential to reach the opposing quarterback.

Round 7 (choose 238 in total) – S Shyheim Carter, Alabama

(Previous choices: WR Lawrence Cager, Georgia, LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota)

Retaining a starting job in Alabama is not easy, but Carter has made 22 Star starts for the Crimson Tide. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 2018.

Round 7 (choose 247 in total) – RB Mike Warren II, Cincinnati

(Previous choices: CB John Reid, Penn State, S Shyheim Carter, Alabama)

As a former Mr. Football as a high school star in Ohio, Warren set a one-season school record with 18 rushed touchdowns in 2018 and is the kind of bullish runner that tackles backup. In addition, coaches love its exceptional ball safety.

Round 7 (choose 255 in total) – LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

(Previous choices: OT Victor Johnson, Appalachian State, OL Jon Runvan, Michigan)

Never missing a start in four years is impressive, as is chasing the ball no matter where it is on the field. These qualities make Quarterman this year’s NFL project, Mr. Irrelevant.