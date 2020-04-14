JCPenney Hires Distressed Advisors to Manage Debt

JCPenney has approached the consulting firm AlixPartners as the American retailer examines debt management options, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brick and mortar retailers are struggling to keep up with the shift to online shopping, and the crisis has been exacerbated by the coronavirus epidemic that has forced them to close stores and lay off workers.

Last week, Reuters announced that Macy’s, the largest department store operator in the United States in terms of sales, had hired investment bank Lazard to explore ways to strengthen its finances.

JCPenney has been in talks with lenders for the past few weeks about its liquidity needs and is negotiating a possible debt agreement, according to the Bloomberg report.

Last year, JCPenney was said to have interviewed lawyers and investment bankers who specialize in advising distressed companies on debt restructuring and other financial drives to help the retailer forge a turnaround. intense competition and lower sales.

The department store chain faces fierce competition from discount retailers and has struggled to raise the profile of its e-commerce business to compete with established players, including Amazon.

The company also acquired a majority of its hourly staff and employees last month, as it was forced to extend the closings due to the health crisis.

The retailer had borrowings of $ 3.72 billion as of February 1, according to its latest annual report, with cash and cash equivalents of $ 386 million. Its sales in 2019 fell 8% to $ 10.72 billion from the previous year.

The company’s combined credit score, which measures the likelihood that a company will default on debt repayment next year on a scale of 100 to 1, was “1”, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon, indicating that it was supposed to be lacking.

JCPenney declined to comment. AlixPartners, headquartered in New York, was not immediately available for comment.

The retailer’s shares, which initially increased against a backdrop of wider market gains, fell slightly in the early afternoon, by less than 1%.