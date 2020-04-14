Jane Goodall accuses human ‘disrespect’ of animals for coronavirus

Famous anthropologist Jane Goodall blames Mother Nature’s human abuse for the global coronavirus crisis.

“It is our contempt for nature and our contempt for animals with which we must share the planet that has caused this pandemic, which has been predicted for a long time,” the animal expert told Agence France-Presse (AFP). 86 years old.

The British scientist, best known for his ongoing study of chimpanzees, argued that the destruction of habitats has forced animals to come together, spread disease – and, ultimately, infect humans.

She said the deadly crisis also highlights the dangers of “the meat markets for wild animals in Asia, especially in China, and our intensive farms where we cruelly gather billions of animals from around the world.”

“These are the conditions that allow viruses to pass from animals across the species barrier to humans,” she told AFP when promoting a new National Geographic documentary, “Jane Goodall: The Hope ”.

“We have to realize that we are part of the natural world, we depend on it and, as we destroy it, we steal the future of our children,” she said.

“Hopefully, because of this unprecedented response to the blockages that are happening in the world, more people will wake up and end up thinking about ways to live their lives differently.

“Anyone can make an impact every day.”