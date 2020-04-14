Jacob deGrom de Mets understands his daunting task of coronavirus

At the age of 31, Mets ace Jacob deGrom knows that time is running out for his brilliant career and that the suspension of the season, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, does not help.

“You are only good for so long” deGrom told MLB.com. “And I felt really good this spring, which definitely crossed my mind. I guess now I just have to try to stay in shape for a few more years. “

DeGrom has just won consecutive Cy Young awards after earning a 2.05 ERA and 524 strikeouts in the past two seasons. But he also started late, starting his MLB career just before his 26th birthday, in part because of Tommy John’s surgery during his time in the minor leagues.

Submit your questions Put here to receive an answer in a future mail

At the moment, no one knows if there will be a baseball season or how much of a season can be reclaimed. DeGrom isn’t doing much about throwing a mound at this time. He bikes to stay in shape. But he plans to start launching paddock sessions again this week. He toured extensively several times a week with his father, Tony, and was in communication with manager Luis Rojas and pitch coach Jeremy Hefner.

“I feel like I could accelerate pretty quickly right now,” said deGrom.

There were a few positive points for him during the postponement. He needs to spend more time with his family, but like most players, he would prefer to return to the field as soon as possible.

“We miss the match as much as the biggest fans,” said deGrom. “That’s why we’re playing this. We want to be out there competing in front of the fans. That’s why we’re doing this. I just hope everyone stays safe, and I hope things come back to normal and we’re back there doing what we love, and competing in front of the best baseball fans. “