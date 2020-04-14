Jackie Robinson’s day is Wednesday. How to watch him play

The traditional observation of Jackie Robinson Day is as follows: On the anniversary of that day in 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier of baseball, all players in the major leagues wear the number 42 of Robinson. There are ceremonies and commemorations in all football fields, followed by matches.

This April 15, no match will be played. So instead of looking at the current stars, Major League Baseball has searched its archives to present Robinson himself.

On Wednesday, the league’s website will release a video of the highlights of the 1955 world series. On the eve of his retirement in 2016, Vin Scully said that his favorite career call was the one in which he declared that Brooklyn had finally won the World Series.

“I have been fortunate to be present at many great events,” said Scully. “I think that because I was so much younger and more impressionable and vulnerable to emotion, it was when the Brooklyn Dodgers won their only world championship.

“I had felt frustration. I had known these players all these years. In addition, I was 25 years old.

“There have been [Kirk] Gibson and [Hank] Aaron and everything. But it’s probably the one I will remember the most. “

Scully grew up in New York. The Dodgers went to the World Series in 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953 – each time against their New York neighbors, the Yankees. The Dodgers lost, every time.

Robinson had played in all series except the 1941 series. In 1955, he and the Brooklyn teammates immortalized while “The Boys of Summer” finally defeated the Yankees.

The flagship video lets fans watch Robinson and a cast of Dodgers legends: Roy Campanella and Pee Wee Reese; Don Newcombe and Johnny Podres; Carl Furillo and Duke Snider. In the first game in the series, Robinson performs a legendary marble flight. In another, he takes an additional base on alert, which prompts the advertiser to salute Robinson for “having shown his basic audacity the old fashioned way.”

Robinson, 36 and almost the end of his career, hit .182 in the series. He did not play in the decisive Thu 7.

The black and white video shows baseball 65 years ago: fans wearing shirts and ties; referees wearing ties; players not wearing their name on their uniform or batting gloves on their hands. Outfield signs include “No Betting”, “Hit Sign Win Suit” and “Send Your Boy to Dodgertown Camp, Vero Beach, Florida, for the Summer of His Life”.

On October 4, 1955, Scully spoke the long-awaited magic words.

“For a great moment, to be able to say – in fact, I said on the last outing -” Ladies and gentlemen, the Brooklyn Dodgers are the world champions. “And I never said another word,” said Scully. .

“And all this winter, people said,” How could you be so calm? “And the answer was, I was not calm. I could not have said another word without starting to cry. It was very moving for me to know all these players and how they had missed for so many years. “

The 1955 World Series video is scheduled to air Wednesday at 8 a.m. on MLB.com and at 4 p.m. PT on MLB social networks. The advertiser, unfortunately, is not Scully.

Dodgers historian Mark Langill said there were no known records of Scully’s call about this latest outing.

“Unfortunately, it’s his memory,” said Langill. “The call was not saved.”