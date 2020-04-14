Ivanka and Jared Kushner on the White House Coronavirus Panel to Reopen the United States

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law Jared Kushner will be part of a second coronavirus task force focused on reopening the economy, according to a new report.

The Council for the Reopening of America, first announced by President Trump last week, will focus on returning Americans to work during the pandemic and is a smaller alternative to the coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence, he said.

New chief of staff Mark Meadows will head the council while senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will also be on board, Fox reported on Monday.

According to the report, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were also selected.

It is unclear whether the list of names is accurate or final, Trump is not expected to announce council membership until Tuesday.

“We are going to have great entrepreneurs, great doctors. We’re going to have a large group of people, “Trump told reporters during the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

“I want to open the country as soon as possible. This country had to be open, dynamic and great, not where people live, ”he said.