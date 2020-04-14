Ivanka and Jared Kushner on the White House Coronavirus Panel to Reopen the United States

by April 14, 2020 Top News
Ivanka and Jared Kushner on the White House Coronavirus Panel to Reopen the United States

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her son-in-law Jared Kushner will be part of a second coronavirus task force focused on reopening the economy, according to a new report.

The Council for the Reopening of America, first announced by President Trump last week, will focus on returning Americans to work during the pandemic and is a smaller alternative to the coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence, he said.

New chief of staff Mark Meadows will head the council while senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will also be on board, Fox reported on Monday.

According to the report, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were also selected.

It is unclear whether the list of names is accurate or final, Trump is not expected to announce council membership until Tuesday.

“We are going to have great entrepreneurs, great doctors. We’re going to have a large group of people, “Trump told reporters during the White House Coronavirus task force briefing on Friday.

“I want to open the country as soon as possible. This country had to be open, dynamic and great, not where people live, ”he said.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/13/ivanka-jared-kushner-on-white-house-coronavirus-panel-to-reopen-us/

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Local businesses across the country are changing their operating methods to stay afloat

Local businesses across the country are changing their operating methods to stay afloat

April 14, 2020
Ex-Labor secretary: Bail out families, not corporations

Small business aid dispute escalates as Dems demand more money for testing and equipment

April 14, 2020
US to receive 750,000 tests for coronavirus from South Korea

US to receive 750,000 tests for coronavirus from South Korea

April 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *