Inside the virtual preparation for the Giants’ 2020 NFL Draft: “Making it work”

Don’t worry, Dave Gettleman doesn’t forget his password, nor is he likely to get his fingers in the wrong place to mistakenly strike “dumb” when the Giants are on the counter for the draft of the most unusual NFL this year.

These are unprecedented moments for all those who face a loss of COVID-19, work and social restrictions. Kevin Abrams, vice president of football operations and assistant general manager of the Giants, said on Monday that the team “had done our best to emulate business as usual” “while acknowledging” obviously not. “”

Gettleman, 69-year-old general manager and cancer survivor, often the target of anger from frustrated Giants fans, learning new tricks could be more challenging than for a younger, more tech-savvy person modern. The Giants ran a free agency with their coaches, scouts and front office executives scattered across the country and did the same when preparing for the next project.

“We really make it work,” said Gettleman. “One of the most exciting things for me as an old man is to work with these young people and the technology, they are really thoughtful and intentional.”

Gettleman and Abrams credited Chris Pettit, the director of college scouting, for managing the coordination project and Justin Warren, Ty Siam and Ed Triggs for orchestrating computer and football operations with everyone working from home.

“Look, there are people in far worse situations than us,” said Gettleman. “And we are thankful and we are moving forward and we are going to do it right.” “

Gettleman works from his home in New Jersey; Abrams lives and, for now, works in Manhattan, where he has observed a new nocturnal ritual.

“The deepest time of every day is probably at 7:00 am when everyone opens their windows and pays tribute to all the members of the health care industry who are fighting for us,” said Abrams.

During the free agency, the Giants recruited 10 players from outside their organization. None took physics for their new team. It is very unconventional, but necessary.

“Once everything is back to normal and life is back to normal, with the availability of doctors and travel restrictions, we will do these physical exams,” said Abrams. “If they don’t succeed, they will become free agents again.” “

This would be the worst case and could potentially eject the list.

“What happens if you sign a high dollar guy and he doesn’t pass his physique, now where are you?” Said Gettleman. “Because you went into free agency and now the draft and you think you have your team and you have set up what you feel is a good list and then suddenly the guy does not pass his physique and you’re rolling up the bones a bit. ”

Many forms of remote social interaction are used by Giants – “Without going into the details of the technologies we use, I don’t think our IT department would appreciate it,” said Abrams – in order to get as close as possible to regular communication as possible.

“I don’t think we missed a beat,” said Abrams. “It was not perfectly smooth, but it was cleaner than anyone would have expected. And whatever hiccups we encountered, everyone showed real patience and an ability to adapt so that we could function as we should. I think it has been quite exceptional so far and many people deserve a lot of credit, people who would not normally be recognized. “

Ordinarily, the Giants would be cumbersome in the process of presenting their 30 best project prospects for visits to the team’s premises. Instead, there are hour-long FaceTime interviews.

“We do our best with what we have,” said Abrams.

It is not only the visits that are absent. The giants’ coaches and scouts, as well as the rest of the NFL, missed most of the professional days planned in each region. The Giants took these players to dinner during these visits. Not this year.

“You also miss this personal contact, looking at the guys among their peers and how they work and how they are received, that says a lot,” said Gettleman.

It is not ideal, but it is better than nothing and each team crosses it for the first time. Gettleman called the FaceTime interviews “pretty beneficial”, but again, not like the real thing.

“Thank goodness you can see the guy,” said Gettleman. “I’m a city kid and a big fan of body language and all of this and that. It’s good, it’s not great, it’s not perfect, it’s OK.

“We lose the personal touchpoints. We have the visual touchpoints, but we really miss the personal touchpoints where you can feel and feel a guy.”

This year, all smells and sensations have to weave through the computer screen.