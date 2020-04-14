Infectious disease expert wants to get out of prison to help with coronavirus

World renowned infectious disease expert charged with murder that was part of a twisted sexual fantasy wants to get out of jail on bail to help research coronaviruses, according to a report.

Former Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem, 45, asked to be released last week from Cook County Jail in Chicago, where he has been since his arrest in July boyfriend’s murderer 2017, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The microbiologist, who is known for his work on bubonic plague, argued that his research could help save lives in the pandemic, according to the report.

“With his background and experience, Dr. Lathem is well placed to advise and participate in studies aimed at understanding SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Dr. William Goldman, professor. of the University of North Carolina, in connection with the appeal of the accused murderer.

“It would make sense to have as many experts as possible during this rapidly growing global crisis.”

But at an emergency court hearing by teleconference, Judge Charles Burns denied Lathem’s bail request on Friday, court records said.

Lathem’s lawyer Adam Sheppard said he was disappointed with the decision because his client suffers from health problems that could put him at risk if he were to contract the virus, the newspaper reported.

“We are deeply concerned for his health,” Sheppard said on Monday. “He was hopeful he could get out [on bond], but he was not too optimistic. “

Lathem is accused of plotting with Oxford University employee Andrew Warren to kill 26-year-old boyfriend Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, who was found almost beheaded and stabbed 70 times in the professor’s apartment.

Warren pleaded guilty last year in an agreement in which he agreed to testify against Lathem, who pleaded not guilty to the charges.