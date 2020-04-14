India Modi Extends National Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 3

Modi said on Tuesday that it was essential to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected parts of the country.

“My request to all my compatriots is that the coronavirus is not allowed to spread at any cost to new areas,” said Modi, who wore a scarf covering his mouth and nose which he removed before speaking. “We have to be very careful with hotspots. We will have to keep a close watch on the places that should become hotspots.”

The 21-day lockout for 1.3 billion people in India took effect on March 24 and was scheduled to expire on Tuesday, April 14.

Since the lockdown, only essential services have been operational. These include water, electricity, health services, fire services, grocery stores and municipal services.

All regular stores, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship were closed and inter-state buses and subways were suspended. Construction activity was also halted during this period. “Until May 3, we will all have to stay locked out. Meanwhile, we must follow the same discipline as we did,” said Modi. After Modi’s speech, the Indian Civil Aviation Authority tweeted that all regular national and international flights will remain suspended until the end of the day of May 3. Similarly, the Indian Ministry of Railways tweeted that all passenger train services will also remain suspended until then. Before the speech, several Indian states had ordered prolonged blockades until April 30, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Among them, Maharashtra, which reported 2,334 cases and 160 deaths, the worst epidemic in the country. Lockout could be eased in some areas As the foreclosure measures continue, Modi said some states and districts that have shown they have avoided an outbreak “may be allowed to resume certain necessary activities”, but under certain conditions. “Until April 20, each city, each police station, each district, each state will be assessed on the extent to which the lock is respected. We will note to what extent the region has protected itself from the coronavirus,” Modi said. . “The exit rules will be very strict. The authorization will be withdrawn immediately if the lock rules are broken and the spread of the coronavirus is threatened.” The Prime Minister did not provide details but said that “detailed directives” will be issued by the government on Wednesday. A likely scenario could be exceptions for sectors such as agriculture, which is the key to food production, the economy and the livelihoods of millions of agricultural workers. “When creating the new guidelines, we kept in mind the interests of the poor and the working day workers,” said Modi. “Harvesting of the winter crops is also underway. Central and state governments are working together to ensure that farmers have only minimal problems.” Test capabilities India is the second most populous country in the world and the fifth largest economy, and there are fears that the country’s health systems would not be able to cope with a major epidemic . India exceeds 10,000 reported on Tuesday coronavirus case. The country has at least 10,363 reported cases, including 339 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. Modi acknowledged that India has “limited resources” but said the country “is making progress on the health infrastructure front”. “In January, we only had one laboratory to test, now tests are carried out in more than 220 laboratories,” he said. India has long been criticized for its low test rates, which could negate the real scale of the spread of the virus in the country and make it difficult to end the lockdown. As of April 12, India had conducted a total of 206,212 tests. In her speech, Modi thanked the citizens for respecting the lock restrictions in the past three weeks. “You have encountered difficulties in saving yourself and the nation,” he said. “I understand the great difficulties you are facing with regard to food, the lack of movement. Some have had to stay away from their families. You are serving as disciplined soldiers for the good of the nation.” Modi also praised the efforts of his administration to prevent the spread of the infection “compared to other countries”. “India did not wait for the problem to get worse. Instead, as soon as the problem appeared, we tried to stop it by making quick decisions. I cannot imagine what would have been the situation if such swift decisions had not been made. “

CNN’s Karen Smith contributed.



Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/uIIxjoja-Mg/index.html