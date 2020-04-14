India Modi Extends National Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 3

Modi said on Tuesday that it was essential to prevent the virus from reaching unaffected parts of the country.

“My request to all my compatriots is that the coronavirus is not allowed to spread at any cost to new areas,” said Modi, who wore a scarf covering his mouth and nose which he removed before speaking. “We have to be very careful with hotspots. We will have to keep a close watch on the places that should become hotspots.”

The 21-day “full” lockout for 1.3 billion people in India took effect on March 24 and was scheduled to expire on Tuesday, April 14.

Since the lockdown, only essential services have been operational. These include water, electricity, health services, fire services, grocery stores and municipal services.

All regular stores, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship were closed and inter-state buses and subways were suspended. Construction activity was also halted during this period. “Until May 3, we will all have to stay locked out. Meanwhile, we must follow the same discipline as we did,” said Modi. Before Modi’s address, several Indian states had ordered prolonged blockades until April 30, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. These include Maharashtra, the center of the country’s worst epidemic. As the foreclosure measures continue, Modi said some states and districts that have shown that they have averted an epidemic “may be allowed to resume important activities but with conditions”. “Until April 20, all districts, neighborhoods and states will be closely monitored to see how closely they apply the rules.” Said Modi. The Prime Minister did not provide details but said that “detailed directives” will be issued by the government on Wednesday. India is the second most populous country in the world and the fifth largest economy, but there are concerns that the country’s health systems may not be able to cope with a major epidemic. The country reported 10,363 cases of coronavirus, including at least 339 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. In her speech, Modi thanked the citizens for respecting the lock restrictions in the past three weeks. “You have had trouble saving yourself and the nation,” said Modi. “I understand the great difficulties you are facing with regard to food, the lack of movement. Some have had to stay away from their families. You are serving as disciplined soldiers for the good of the nation.” He said India had made efforts to prevent large outbreaks – such as those seen in Europe or the United States – from spreading in the country. “Today, the pandemic is global. Compared to other countries, India has made efforts to prevent infection here,” said Modi. “India did not wait for the problem to get worse. Instead, as soon as the problem appeared, we tried to stop it by making quick decisions. I cannot imagine what would have been the situation if such swift decisions had not been made. “

