In the United States, almost 30% think that a coronavirus theory is certainly not true

The latest public opinion poll shows that disinformation around the virus is still king, even though fact checkers and public health officials are working hard to dispel it and save American lives.

In total, 23% of adults surveyed said they believed the virus was created intentionally. This is almost certainly not true, according to genetic detectives who are studying the origins of the virus.

And 43% – a plurality, but not an overwhelming majority – said the virus probably appeared naturally. This is probably the truth, according to virus experts.



