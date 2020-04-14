In the United States, almost 30% think that a coronavirus theory is certainly not true

The latest public opinion poll shows that disinformation around the virus
is still king, even though fact checkers and public health officials are working hard to dispel it and save American lives.
In total, 23% of adults surveyed said they believed the virus was created intentionally. This is almost certainly not true, according to genetic detectives who are studying the origins of the virus.
And 43% – a plurality, but not an overwhelming majority – said the virus probably appeared naturally. This is probably the truth, according to virus experts.
Its origin is debatable, but it was not manufactured in the laboratory
There is still a lot we don’t know about the coronavirus pandemic, but virus experts agree on a piece of its original story: The virus probably comes from a bat, not from a Chinese laboratory
.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that mainly infect animals. Some, like Covid-19 and SARS before it, “jump the species barrier” and make humans sick too.
This seems to be the case with Covid-19. In early February, Chinese researchers published an article in Nature
– a leading scientific review – which concluded that “2019-nCoV is 96% identical at the level of the whole genome to a bat coronavirus”.
The once widely held belief that the virus came from a Chinese wet market is also being debated: while some virus experts told CNN earlier this month that market hygienic conditions made it a prime reason to ” zoonotic overflow “, an article published in the Lancet
shows that a third of the first 41 patients had no contact with the wet market, including the first confirmed patient.
The theory that the virus comes from a laboratory has been shared several times on One America News Network, a far-right channel promoted by President Donald Trump. The White House allowed One America News reporter Chanel Rion to attend briefings against body press protocol
to allow small news agencies to go in and out of briefings to observe social distancing. (Rion investigated claimed that the virus was created in a laboratory in North Carolina
few years ago.)
While at least one virus expert has not ruled out the idea that the virus was created in a laboratory, CNN could not independently verify these claims, and Chinese and Western scientists have denied several times this.
A pandemic of disinformation
Previous pandemics had not happened at a time when information flowed faster than a virus.
The Covid-19 pandemic has given way to what the World Health Organization has called “infodemic”
– inaccurate information about the virus, its origin and the way it spreads inundates social media, and unsophisticated algorithms have pushed these superficial theories into the public consciousness.
Take the conspiracy that 5G networks are somehow linked to the coronavirus
. It started as a marginal theory among New Agers and QAnon followers. Soon, he ended up on the celebrity Instagram accounts, and Twitter posted at least two demystifying “moments.”
Twitter and other social networking apps are shrinking as a result. WhatsApp
, a Facebook-owned email service, limits the number of times a message can be sent to a user in order to prevent conspiracies from infiltrating multiple groups at once. Social media services now display buffers at the top of search pages to alert users to misinformation.
It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to change minds and potentially save lives.
