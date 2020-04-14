In the midst of coronaviruses, how will California return to normal?

How will California return to normal in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic?

There will be no return to normal anytime soon, with the new coronavirus unlikely to be completely eradicated and a vaccine in 12 to 18 months in the most optimistic scenario.

Of course, the company will eventually be reopened. But the process is likely to be slow and methodical – guarding against new epidemics in an effort to prevent an even worse resurgence than what California is currently experiencing, but also to focus on reviving the economy.

According to the different models, the peak of cases in California could occur between mid-April and the end of May.

California has not been hit as hard as hotspots like New York. But officials remain cautious.

Los Angeles County health officials warned Friday that the area must increase considerably social distancing to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and that restrictions on home care may remain in the summer.

Even with the dramatic social distancing the county is currently experiencing, authorities predict that up to 30% of residents could be infected by mid-summer without further behavioral changes. And the abandonment of the home stay order could mean that hospitals will be inundated with seriously ill people by mid-May.

Gradual relaxation of home stay orders

On the contrary, experts in California and nationally speak of a gradual relaxation of the elements of the stay-at-home order – an intermediate step that should not be skipped until an effective vaccine is available.

“Does he wear masks? Probably. Does he continue to restrict large gatherings? Yes, probably, ”said Dr. George Rutherford, epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco. “Do older people continue to stay at home more than they would otherwise? Yeah, probably. “

“When we return to work, do we all return on the same day, or do we stagger that?” Rutherford asked.

Factories may use shift work to avoid too many workers mixing up with each other. Maybe manufacturing and construction are open first, said Rutherford, and then a little later, non-essential retail stores, then some time later, restaurants.

“If you’re going to open the bars, you’ll have to remove all the other stools – I mean, I don’t know what the governor will decide,” speculated Rutherford. “And then maybe everyone who can telecommute will sit for a while.”

As the restrictions are relaxed, authorities will need to monitor the cases to see if the coronavirus cases are starting to rise again dramatically.

Looking for a drop in cases in national hotspots

Experts believe that progress needs to be made at the national level to reduce cases of coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has repeatedly said that the public should expect a gradual withdrawal of home support orders.

“When you say back to normal, you’re really talking about a very clear indication that these areas – like New York City, like New Orleans, like Detroit – that have big spikes with peaks, have not only stabilized in the number of new cases and hospitalizations, but they have actually turned the corner and are starting to decrease, “said Fauci in an interview with the Journal. Podcast which aired last week.

“And history with other countries tells us that once you have turned this corner and come down, the drop is quite steep,” said Fauci. “I don’t think you should go back to zero before you start considering phasing out some of the restrictions. It’s not like a light switch, on and off.”

One idea could be to have a 50-seat restaurant that can only accommodate a maximum of 25 guests, he said. “In the end, it will be progressive. It will not be all or nothing.”

And some changes could be permanent, he said, adding, “I don’t think we’ll ever have to shake hands again, to be honest with you.”

On Sunday, Fauci said that the New York metropolitan area had suffered a terrible week of deaths last week, but had also started to see a flattening of hospitalizations. “It’s starting to turn the corner.”

Once a big drop is seen, “then you can start thinking about how we can hold it that way and keep it from coming back – when you start to think about a gradual re-entry of some kind of normalcy , a rolling back to school, “Fauci told CNN. “So you’re trying to balance two things: you want to make sure you don’t do something prematurely and hurriedly. But at the same time, you’re paying attention to the need to try to get back to normal.”

No sports games before Thanksgiving, at the earliest?

Some local officials in California have suggested ongoing restrictions that would last until the end of the year. Santa Clara County top administrator – home to the San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks and Stanford University – said at a board of supervisors meeting last Tuesday that he suspected the games would not take place before Thanksgiving at the earliest.

Thursday, he doubled his words. “Even if we do well here in Santa Clara [County], if you have a big event that attracts thousands of people from all over the country, you run the risk of re-infecting everyone “, Dr. Jeffrey Smith, County Executive Director of Santa Clara told KPIX-TV.

“In my opinion, the shelter on site is unlikely [order] will be lifted at least until late fall, as we do not have a national shelter program on site, “said Smith in an interview released Thursday evening.

A longer-term strategy against coronaviruses, which lasts at least until the end of the year, is something that other countries are realizing is inevitable.

Singapore has already been hailed for having mastered the coronavirus, but a spate of new cases, reported by travelers returning home, forced the dense city-state in early April to order the closure of non-essential schools and businesses during the at least a month.

Singapore officials are now saying they need lasting measures to slow the virus, which can last until the end of the year.

Return to containment

Infectious disease experts say that easing home stay orders will require four developments: dramatically reducing virus transmission; lots of testing capacity; lots of hospital space; and strong local resources to actively investigate new infections to isolate close infected and quarantine contacts who could become ill, a practice called contact tracing.

“If not, what will happen is that we will find ourselves in a situation that I would call a smoldering epidemic, in the sense that we will have cases with us, much like seasonal flu – it can grow and decrease, “said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

San Francisco director of public health, Dr. Grant Colfax, has compared the current coronavirus epidemic to a wildfire that has swept the city. The goal is to reduce the number of new cases to such an extent that the new cases are more like small point fires, which can be identified and brought under control before becoming uncontrollable.

Keeping disease levels low in the weeks and months to come will also give scientists and doctors more time to identify vital medicines that need time to be identified.

“I think that in the coming weeks, we will have a good knowledge of their appearance based on randomized controlled clinical trials,” said Kim-Farley.

Stimulate the investigation of new cases

Rutherford is already working on a project to dramatically increase San Francisco’s ability to find contacts, which means investigators ask infected patients where they were when they got infected – usually five days before they develop symptoms. . They would also ask where the infectious patients were, which probably begins a day or two before symptoms appear.

The Rutherford UC San Francisco team of around three dozen people – who normally work on projects focused on Asia and Africa – will contribute to this effort. And the goal is to “bring in a group of medical students and librarians from the city” and help increase the staff, he said.

Thus, instead of a dozen disease investigation specialists working on this effort to find contacts, soon 100 people could work there for San Francisco, work which is mainly done by telephone.

Adding undergraduates – for example, those interested in public health in the state of San Francisco – could do much to increase enrollment. A great need will be the investigators who can speak Spanish. “So you get 600 undergraduates versus 100 medical students, we can work on it,” he said.